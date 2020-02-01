NFL Honors 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream Coverage, Final Predictions

Will Newton/Getty Images

For the ninth straight year, the NFL is bringing out the red carpet the day before the Super Bowl.

The NFL Honors is set to take place in Miami on Saturday afternoon, then will air pre-taped on Fox to lead into the network's coverage of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Steve Harvey is hosting the two-hour awards show for the second straight year.

During the show, the top awards of the NFL season will be handed out, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will also be announced, revealing which five modern-era finalists will be inducted this year.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for the show, followed by predictions for the top awards.

2020 NFL Honors TV Information

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Predictions for Top Awards

NFL MVP: Lamar Jackson

This is one award that likely won't be even close.

In his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback, Jackson did it all for the Ravens, who went an NFL-best 14-2 during the regular season. He passed for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards, a single-season record for a quarterback.

Many expected to Jackson excel with his legs in the NFL, but he also proved doubters about his arm wrong this season. He threw for five touchdowns in a game three times, including in Baltimore's season opener at Miami. That quickly set the tone for what would be an incredible year for Jackson.

However, it didn't have the ending that Jackson and the Ravens had hoped for. He passed for 365 yards and a touchdown in their divisional-round matchup vs. the Titans, but they lost 28-12 in their first playoff game.

That doesn't take away Jackson's impressive year, though, and he'll be rewarded for that Saturday night.

Defensive Player of the Year: Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season, and Gilmore was a major part of that unit.

Gilmore set career highs in interceptions (six) and pass deflections (20) while also compiling 53 tackles and scoring the first two touchdowns of his NFL career. After beginning his career with five solid seasons for Buffalo, Gilmore has continued to play well through his first three years with New England.

Not only were Gilmore's six interceptions a career high, but that tied for the most in the NFL this season with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

There are some other deserving candidates for this award, such as Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. However, the voters can't go wrong with awarding a Patriots player for their dominant defensive season, and Gilmore was clearly a leader of that strong unit.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Murray

Despite having the pressure of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma, Murray lived up to expectations in his rookie year with the Cardinals.

Murray chose to play pro football rather than baseball, then immediately began to showcase his athleticism for Arizona. He passed for more than 300 yards in each of his first two games while also throwing multiple touchdowns in two of his first three contests.

Starting all 16 games for the Cardinals, Murray passed for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in his debut campaign and rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns. It was a strong first impression, and he should only get better as he develops and Arizona builds a better team around him.

If Murray doesn't win this award, it could go to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. But it's likely that Murray will cap an impressive season by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nick Bosa

Bosa wasn't just one of the best defensive rookies in the NFL this season; he was one of the best defensive players in the league, period.

After getting selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, the former Ohio State pass-rusher immediately got to work in San Francisco. Bosa had three sacks and a forced fumble over his first three games, quickly becoming a dominant force on the 49ers defensive line.

Bosa finished the regular season with 32 tackles, nine sacks and an interception. In San Francisco's first two playoff wins, he had three sacks and a pass deflection.

Bosa will be hoping his biggest prize this weekend will be a Super Bowl title. But this will be a nice way to start what could be a memorable trip to Miami for one of the NFL's top future stars.