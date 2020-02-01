Australian Open 2020: Men's Final TV Coverage, Live Stream and Pick

Getty Images/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem will attempt to win his first-ever Grand Slam title during Sunday's Australian Open final, but he'll have to get past defending champion Novak Djokovic to do so.

The Serb has lifted the trophy an incredible seven times in Melbourne, but he faces a tough challenge on the court on Sunday. Thiem has won the last two meetings between the duo and carries remarkable form into the final.

The final won't start before 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast on Eurosport (UK) and ESPN (US.). The Tennis Channel will also cover the final.

Thiem will be contesting his third Grand Slam final—he lost at the last hurdle in the French Open in 2018 an 2019.

The Austrian was previously known as a clay specialist but has made huge strides on hard court in the last few years. He has also become something of a giant slayer, owning a winning record against the "Big Three" over the last 12 months.

He's 3-0 against Roger Federer and 2-1 against both Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. The Serb leads the overall head-to-head between the two at 6-4.

The pair's last two meetings have gone the distance. There was first a five-set epic at Roland Garros in June and then a three-set thriller at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. A tiebreak was needed to find a winner in London.

Thiem booked his semi-final spot with a four-set win over Alexander Zverev, while Djokovic made quick work of Federer in three sets. He hasn't dropped a set since the first round and beat seeded players Diego Schwartzmann and Milos Raonic before his tussle with Federer.

He's had an easier run than Thiem, who needed five sets to advance past wild card Alex Bolt in the second round. Just two of his six wins have come in three sets, and he has seen off the seeded Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils, Nadal and Zverev.

Neither player is overly reliant on a big serve or dominant net play, and both stand out for their all-round excellence from the base line and in the rallies. The courts in Melbourne have played remarkably slow this year, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Sunday's match turns into a defensive struggle.

Djokovic's return is one of the top weapons in tennis, so Thiem will have to be on his toes when serving. He found modest success in the win over Zverev, but his next opponent is a much better returner.

The Serb should also have the fresher legs with an extra day's rest. Add to that his experience in Australian Open finals, and there are plenty of reasons to like his chances of winning an eighth title.

Pick: Djokovic retains the title in a five-set thriller.