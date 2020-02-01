Australian Open 2020: Updated Men's Bracket and Final Predictions

Getty Images/Getty Images

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem will take on defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the men's final at the 2020 Australian Open.

The Austrian came from a set down to beat seventh seed Alexander Zverev in Friday's semi-final to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time in his career.

Djokovic has won six of the pair's previous 10 meetings on the ATP Tour but has lost to Thiem in their past two matches.

The 26-year-old upset the 16-time Grand Slam winner at the 2019 ATP Finals in London in November and outlasted him in a five-set thriller in the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open.

Updated Men's Bracket

Semi-final Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (3) Roger Federer, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (7) Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)

Men's Final

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (5) Dominic Thiem

Men's Final Preview and Prediction

Djokovic goes in search of a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne on Sunday which would also give him the 17th Grand Slam title of his glittering career, putting him just two behind Rafael Nadal and three behind Roger Federer on the all-time list.

The Serb has continued to look unbeatable at the tournament in 2020. The only set he has dropped came in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff, and he has cruised past the seeded players he has met in the shape of Federer, Milos Raonic and Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic's dominance is such that he has lost only three matches in the last 10 tournaments at Melbourne Park, meaning he will start as the big favourite to retain his title on Sunday against Thiem.

However, the Austrian's recent record over Djokovic will offer him optimism he can pull off a shock, as will his quarter-final win over top seed Nadal. Thiem kept his composure to beat the Spaniard in four sets in a match that lasted over four hours.

Thiem is no stranger to Grand Slam finals, either, although this is the first time he has made it to Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old has twice reached the final of the French Open, only to be defeated by Nadal in 2018 and 2019 on the clay in Paris.

Thiem is well aware of the daunting challenge that lies ahead. He described Djokovic as the "king of Australia" after beating Zverev in the semi-finals and also added he had needed a bit of luck to knock out the German seventh seed:

The fifth seed looks certain to provide Djokovic with the toughest challenge he has faced at the 2020 Australian Open, but it is difficult to see anything other than another victory for the champion on Sunday.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in four sets.