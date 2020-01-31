Australian Open 2020 Results: Friday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

TPN/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem booked his spot in the final of the 2020 Australian Open on Friday with a four-set victory over Alexander Zverev. He'll face Novak Djokovic on Sunday, and if recent history between the two is any indication, it should be an excellent match.

Friday also saw Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic lose just three games on their way to winning the women's doubles final against Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova. The mixed doubles semi-finals were also played.

Thursday's Results

Men's Singles Semi-Finals

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (7) Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)

Women's Doubles Final

(2) Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic bt. (1) Su-Wei Hsieh/Barbora Strycova, 6-2, 6-1

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray bt. Astra Sharma/John-Patrick Smith, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(5) Barbora Krejcikova/Nikola Mektic bt. (3) Gabriela Dabrowski/Henri Kontinen, 3-6, 6-3 (10-5)

Thiem recovered from a disappointing first set to overcome his German opponent and reach his first Australian Open final.

Both players had their serves working, leading to plenty of aggressive play and not too many drawn-out rallies. Thiem hit just one more winner than Zverev (43 vs.42) but made the difference when it mattered the most, converting 44 percent of his break points. Zverev converted one more overall but just 36 percent of his total opportunities.

Thiem was efficient at the net, winning 23 of 27 points there, and he had a clear advantage of 15 to five groundstroke winners when the two did engage in rallies.

Zverev was the more dominant server, with 16 aces and three double faults. Thiem settled for 10 aces with four double faults.

He'll now face Djokovic, who holds the head-to-head advantage 6-4 and is 3-1 on hard courts against Thiem, but recent history favours the Austrian. He won the last hard-court meeting between the pair, which took place in the group stage at the ATP Finals in London in November. A third-set tiebreak saw him emerge victorious there, and Thiem also beat Djokovic in their last Grand Slam meeting—the French Open semi-final in June, which also went the distance.

Friday's women's doubles final was over after just 72 minutes, thanks to a dominant outing for Babos and Mladenovic.

The two won an incredible 88 percent of points on the second serve of Hsieh and Strycova and converted an impressive six of 10 break chances, giving up just a single break themselves.

Mattek-Sands and Murray will take on Krejcikova and Mektic in the mixed doubles final on Saturday. The women's final will also be played between Garbine Muguruza and Sofia Kenin, who both went on shock runs in the tournament to make the final.