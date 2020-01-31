Ryan Fitzpatrick Plans to Play in 2020; Dolphins Return Reportedly Expected

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrates his winning touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed he's planning to play during the 2020 season.

Fitzpatrick, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Miami Dolphins last March, is expected to remain with the team despite a potential $4 million in salary-cap savings if he's released, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

