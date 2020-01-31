Ryan Fitzpatrick Plans to Play in 2020; Dolphins Return Reportedly Expected

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed he's planning to play during the 2020 season.

Fitzpatrick, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Miami Dolphins last March, is expected to remain with the team despite a potential $4 million in salary-cap savings if he's released, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.