Australian Open 2020: Friday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem reached the final of the 2020 Australian Open on Friday as he beat Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray booked their place in the mixed doubles final with a straight-sets win over Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

They will face Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic in Saturday's final after they progressed at the expense of Gabriela Dabrowski and Henri Kontinen.

Meanwhile, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic overcame Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova in the final of the women's doubles.

Thursday's Results

Men's Singles Semi-Finals

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (7) Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)

Women's Doubles Final

(2) Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic bt. (1) Su-Wei Hsieh/Barbora Strycova, 6-2, 6-1

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray bt. Astra Sharma/John-Patrick Smith, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(5) Barbora Krejcikova/Nikola Mektic bt. (3) Gabriela Dabrowski/Henri Kontinen, 3-6, 6-3 (10-5)

Replay Details

Recap

Thiem, 26, had never gone beyond the fourth round at Melbourne until this year, and he now finds himself in his first Australian Open final.

The Austrian has played in two Grand Slam finals before, at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, but on both occasions, he lost to Rafael Nadal.

He'll face Novak Djokovic on Sunday after recovering from a poor first set to beat Zverev in four, extending his record to 7-2 over the German.

In the mixed semi-finals, Mattek-Sands and Murray progressed to their third Grand Slam final together following victories at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019.

Australian duo Sharma and Smith had knocked them out of last year's competition at the quarter-final stage.

Mattek-Sands is aiming for her 10th Grand Slam doubles title, while Murray is bidding for his eighth.

Their final opponents, Krejcikova and Mektic, needed a super tiebreak to get past Dabrowski and Kontinen in their semi-final after the pairs took one set apiece. Krejcikova won the mixed doubles event in Melbourne last year with Rajeev Ram.

The first major title to be won at this year's Australian Open went to Babos and Mladenovic in the women's doubles final.

The pair—who were featuring in their third consecutive final in Melbourne—made short work of Hsieh and Strycova, breaking the No. 1 seeds six times.

It was their sixth Grand Slam doubles final together, their third title overall and their second at the Australian Open.