NFL Draft 2020: Complete Mock Draft for All 32 1st-Round Picks

As the Kansas City Chiefs plan their Super Bowl parade, the rest of the league looks forward to knocking them off their pedestal next season. For 31 teams chasing the same glory, putting together a strong draft class could be the start of building a title contender.

Although the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, they reached the title game partially because of their highly productive 2019 draft class. Defensive end Nick Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, while Deebo Samuel led the team's wide receivers in receptions (57) and yards (802) with an impressive 70.4 percent catch rate.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander went down with a torn pectoral muscle. Dre Greenlaw stepped in and made an immediate impact, recording 87 tackles, three for loss, two pass breakups, a sack and an interception.

The Chiefs had strong contributions from wide receiver Mecole Hardman (26 receptions, 538 yards and six interceptions) and safety Juan Thornhill (five pass breakups and three interceptions) before he tore his ACL in Week 17.

With young playmakers primed for promising futures, expect both teams to remain in contention for the years to come.

Following Super Bowl 54, we'll go through another round of mock draft projections with an emphasis on two standouts from Senior Bowl week. Who crept into the back end of the first round? Which prospect made his way into the top 15?

2020 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

11. New York Jets: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CB CJ Henderson, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU



21. Philadelphia Eagles: S Grant Delpit, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): OT Josh Jones, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

28. Baltimore Ravens: OLB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee Titans: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Browns Select LB Isaiah Simmons at No. 10

The Cleveland Browns could lose linebacker Joe Schobert and safety Damarious Randall in free agency, and defensive end Myles Garrett has to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as part of his reinstatement process. That should happen within the next two months, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

How could the Browns cover voids at safety and linebacker as well as supplement the pass rush in case Garrett misses more games because of his involvement in a helmet-hitting incident with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph?

The front office can add the most versatile prospect in the 2020 draft class. Isaiah Simmons played safety for two full seasons before the 6'4", 230-pounder moved to linebacker.

Through three seasons, the 21-year-old recorded 28.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 20 pass breakups and four interceptions. He's a playmaker on every level of the defense against the run or pass.

Pending his playing weight on the pro level, Simmons has a future as a linebacker capable of handling coverage assignments or as a safety.

Whoever the Browns hire for their defensive coordinator position will be able to exercise creativity with the Clemson product.

Buccaneers Select DT Javon Kinlaw at No. 14

Javon Kinlaw didn't play in the Senior Bowl because of a minor knee injury, but he displayed dominance during the practices.

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein recounted the South Carolina product's performance in Mobile, Alabama: "Kinlaw isn't the most skilled rusher at this point, but it was hard to look at him operate and not start to see similarities with Kansas City Chiefs standout Chris Jones. Kinlaw always had the traits, but the way he dominated the competition here in Mobile likely propelled him into the middle of the first round."

Assuming Kinlaw's injury doesn't linger, he earned himself extra money, standing out among some of the top seniors set to enter the 2020 draft.

In three seasons, he logged 10 sacks, but Zierlein saw the potential in the 22-year-old's pass-rushing skills, which may boost his draft stock among talent evaluators. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like what they see in the 6'6", 310-pound defensive tackle, he could be the ideal pick at No. 14.

In 2019, the Buccaneers fielded the league's No. 1 run defense with Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh clogging the middle. The latter will become a free agent in March. Instead of re-signing the 33-year-old, general manager Jason Licht can add a more athletic complement to Vea.

Kinlaw's mix of power and agility can lead to plenty of sacks lining up next to a massive defender like the 6'4", 347-pound Vea. At Suh's age, he's lost some quickness in his first step, logging a career low in sacks (2.5) this past season. Kinlaw could fill the Bucs' pass-rushing void on the interior while solidifying the run defense.

Dolphins Select OT Josh Jones at No. 26

Among the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week, Josh Jones possibly made the most significant jump.

Coming out of Mobile, he could creep into first-round draft projections, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller:

"A rise like Tytus Howard experienced last year wouldn't be a surprise considering the needs at offensive tackle and the limited supply of prospects in this class. Teams who miss out on Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) or Mekhi Becton (Louisville) will have to consider Jones given that some evaluators believe Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) are not true left tackle prospects."

Last year, the Houston Texans selected Howard out of Alabama State with the 23rd overall pick. As a standout at the University of Houston, Jones has experience playing against some top competition, but he's not mentioned in the same breath as some of the top tackles in this class. Yet, the massive offensive lineman performed like an elite prospect, per CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

"The 6'7", 310-pound rock of a blocker effortlessly thwarted everything defensive linemen threw at him in one-on-one drills with a phenomenal display of knee bend, power in his upper half and mirroring skills thanks to high-end athleticism," he wrote.

The Miami Dolphins desperately need help across the offensive line. In 2019, the unit ranked 32nd in run blocking and 29th in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.

With three first-round picks, the Dolphins can select a quarterback with the fifth selection, add a defensive player at No. 18 and use their last Day 1 pick to acquire protection for their signal-caller.

Jones would be a great addition to the trenches even if the Dolphins pass on top quarterback prospects. Ryan Fitzpatrick could keep this team competitive for another year with improved protection on his blind side. Furthermore, Miami tailbacks may have more room to cut back and run through lanes on the left side of the formation.