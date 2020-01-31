NFL Honors 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The best players from the 2019 NFL regular season will be recognized with some of the sport's top awards Saturday.

The NFL Honors ceremony takes place late Saturday afternoon in Miami and will air on television that night. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to win Most Valuable Player, but some other projections are harder to make.

Offensive Rookie of the Year may carry the most drama in the buildup to the ceremony since a few first-year stars could make the case to take home the hardware.

NFL Honors Information

Date: Saturday, February 1

TV Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com

Awards Odds: SportsBettingDime.com has relayed odds for the major award categories.

Predictions

Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore (-5,000; Bet $5,000 to win $100)

The announcement of Jackson as MVP will just confirm what most NFL observers predicted for a good chunk of the regular season.

The Ravens quarterback was the most dynamic playmaker in the league, as he used his legs and arm to lead his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jackson totaled 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns while leading Baltimore to the AFC North title and home-field advantage in the postseason. The second-year signal-caller out of Louisville produced 10 performances with 200 or more passing yards and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on six occasions.

He was at his best against some of the Ravens' toughest opponents, as he had three scores versus the New England Patriots, threw for a quartet of touchdowns against the Houston Texans and ran for 101 yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, Jackson and the Ravens did not achieve the same success in the postseason, as he threw a pair of interceptions in the divisional-round defeat to the Tennessee Titans. But the playoff loss was one of the few blemishes on Jackson's resume, and there is a chance he wins the award unanimously over Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas and others.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs carries the same odds as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Whomever wins the vote should take first place by a tight margin because both players turned in strong campaigns.

Jacobs ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 contests, averaging 88.5 rushing yards per game. Achieving that total despite missing three games is a remarkable achievement for the Alabama product, who was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Jacobs produced five 100-yard outings and carried the ball more than 15 times in 10 of his 13 appearances.

He also had a trio of multi-score games for the AFC West side, but he only had one performance with a single trip to the end zone. Despite not scoring on a more consistent basis, Jacobs finished eighth on the NFL rushing chart and was third behind Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns in rushing yards per game.

Murray threw for 3,722 yards, but he had 12 interceptions to go with his 20 touchdowns and only completed 64.4 percent of his passes.

The No. 1 overall pick led the Cardinals to a 5-10-1 mark, with their most significant win coming over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

While Murray deserves credit for settling into Kliff Kingsbury's offense and putting up decent numbers, Jacobs had a bigger impact on some of Oakland's games and was still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17.

The voting totals should be close between the two, but Jacobs could get the slight edge for producing a 1,000-yard rushing season as a rookie.

Other Predictions

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans

Defensive Player of the Year: Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco

Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh, Baltimore

Comeback Player of the Year: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.