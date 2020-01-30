Derrick Henry Says He Wants to Stay with Titans in Free Agency, More in B/R AMA

B/R

Derrick Henry wants to stay with the Tennessee Titans, Popeyes' chicken sandwich is better than Chick-Fil-A's and he considers himself a good dancer. Those were among the lessons learned when Henry sat down for an AMA on the B/R app Thursday.

Henry is an impending free agent after leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and then almost single-handedly carrying the Titans to an AFC Championship Game berth. The Pro Bowler briefly discussed his plans to stay in Tennessee, along with how it felt to bring the Titans within a game of the Super Bowl in the AMA.

Here is a full transcript of Henry's conversation with fans.

@Goontar: Are you considering running for governor of Tennessee now that you put us on the map?

I don't know about all that. But I'd like to stay in Tennessee

@heathertini: What are you doing here today?

I'm here with Fedex on their behalf of them. Air and grounds player of the year. You can vote for each award on nfl.com/fedex. Voting starts at 3pm ET Fed ex is donating 20K to USO

@Siraf: What was it like eliminating Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson in back to back games?

As a team we are focus on getting here to miami. There were some great wins against good opponents.

@KDburneraccount1: How are your shoulders feeling after carrying a whole team for so long?

I feel great. I can keep carrying them if that's how they see it.

@tRoy17: Have you reached out to Madden to complain about the fact you're not an x factor? Cause that's ridiculous

I dont play madden so I didn't really know that.

@Rhettro: What inspired the Titans in your incredible playoff run?

Focusing on 1 game at a time

@tylerwoodard: Who is your favorite current and all time NFL player?

LaDainian Tomlinson

@dexydexy777: How was it having Earl Thomas as your lead blocker?

Oh my god…….That was a moment that happened. It's just football.

@Momisaramon: If you didn't play football what sport would you play?

Basketball. Played a little in HS but I stopped. Til junior year.

@jbigz33: Who do you think is the best tackler in the NFL?

That's hard..Luke Kuechly

@ChickfilAisibetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chicken sandwich: Popeyes, overall Chick-fil-A

@BroBamba69: Who do you model your game after?

I don't really model my game after anybody but I watch a lot of guys. All the tall physical RBS.

@obrown: What was the locker room like after you beat the Ravens?

It was crazy. I can dance a little bit...

@1kpete: What's your favorite postgame meal?

I don't really have one. Whatever I'm feeling I wanna eat, I just eat it.

@Joeyredding: Yo Derrick how often do NFL players fight through injury? Just wondering

It happens a lot. It's a long season we all have nicks and bruises we all have injuries

@johner: Who is the most underrated player in the league?

It's a long list of players….

@Rabih: How did it feel to beat a fellow Bama guy in Mark Ingram?

We talk through the season and before the game. It's always love at the end of it. But somebody gotta win ;)

@noahgregg4: What is it like running out onto the field in the playoffs and the crowd going crazy?

We had an away game. It was cool to go into somebody else's stadium and get a win.

@1kpete: What kind of diet do you stick to?

No diet really. I try not to eat too bad during the season.

@alecandrews05: What is your favorite movie??

Rush Hour 2.

@SDJ52: Favorite Nick Saban memory?

Him holding up the national championship trophy my last year

@MarshawnsChicken: Do you take care of yo' chicken?

Oh yeah. U gotta take care of ur chicken.

@pgross101: What's your response to frank clark?

That's football. That's talk. It's part of the game.

@wkkw: What is the hardest hit you've taken?

I was at bama practice… Reuben Foster hit me pretty good. I ain't see stars but i saw that sun

@jayven: What is your favorite pair of shoes?

I got a lot of shoes. I'm a nike dude.