Australian Open 2020 Results: Thursday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

TPN/Getty Images

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will fight it out for Australian Open glory on Saturday after both secured upset wins in their respective semi-final showdowns on Thursday.

Kenin proved to be the party pooper for the home crowd, as she knocked out Aussie favourite and top seed Ashleigh Barty. Meanwhile, Muguruza was too good for fourth seed Simona Halep, prevailing in two tight sets.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is the first player into the men's final. The defending champion was in imperious form at Rod Laver Arena, and he was able to coast to victory over a jaded Roger Federer. His opponent will be either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev, who meet in the second semi-final on Friday.

Here are the results from Thursday's matches in Melbourne and a closer look at the three absorbing encounters.

Australian Open - Thursday Results

Women's Draw

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty: 7-6 (6), 7-5

Garbine Muguruza bt. (4) Simona Halep: 7-6 (8), 7-5

Men's Draw

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (3) Roger Federer: 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3

Thursday Recap

While all of Thursday's matches were won in straight sets, none were walkovers, and there were times when they all felt as though they were on a knife-edge.

In the women's semi-finals, ultimately it was the underdogs who prevailed in both. Kenin, playing in her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final against the top seed in the draw, arguably produced the best performance of the day.

Barty had two set points to win each of the two sets but was unable to convert against the determined American on all four occasions. By contrast, Kenin was ruthless on the big points, showcasing remarkable maturity for a 21-year-old.

Here is the story of the match:

Per WTA Insider, Kenin's win means she's the youngest player to beat a world No. 1 at a Grand Slam since 2014, when Muguruza got the better of Serena Williams at the French Open.

It's Muguruza who stands between Kenin and her maiden major title, as she was also able to edge two tight sets to get the better of Halep.

The Spaniard has already won two Grand Slams, although in the previous two years, she's rarely been in contention for the biggest prizes. At the start of 2020, it's clear she's recaptured her mojo again.

Here is what she had to say after a memorable performance against Halep:

Muguruza tends to bring her best on the big stage, too, winning six of her last seven finals. That experience of Grand Slam success may also prove to be vital, although Kenin can take comfort in the fact she has won the only meeting between the two players.

In the men's bracket, Djokovic outlasted Federer in the first semi-final, with the latter seemingly feeling the effects of back-to-back five-set matches.

The Swiss was actually a break up in the first set and seemed on course to edge in front. However, once Djokovic settled and took the tiebreak, there was only ever going to be one winner, with the Serb's dynamism and defensive play typically rock-solid.

It will be the task of a rising star to get the better of the defending and seven-time Australian Open champion in Sunday's final. Both Thiem and Zverev have been considered as potential heirs to the likes of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal, although they are both still waiting on their maiden Grand Slam success.