Super Bowl Squares: Setup Guide, Rules and Strategy for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

If you're looking to gamble on Sunday's Super Bowl, there are no shortage of options. An increasing number of states have legalized sports betting over the past year-plus, and there are an incredible amount of props—to the point you can seemingly bet play by play.

Some fans, however, want things a little simpler. A little more random. Perhaps you're having a Super Bowl party and just want everyone to have a chance to make some money without any expertise being involved.

Here is where Super Bowl squares comes in. It's based on luck. All you have to do is have the capability of picking a square or two or three or 10.

Let's explain the rules of the game ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Squares Rules

Create a board with 10 horizontal squares and 10 vertical squares.

Each square has an equal price ($1, $5, $10, $100, $OKhighroller).

People purchase squares until all 100 are taken (rules vary on square limits).

Each row and column is randomly assigned a number 0-9 once all squares are taken.

Winners are crowned at the end of each quarter and are assigned based on the second digit in each team's score (assuming a zero for scores less than 10).

Example: A 7-3 score would pay row 7, column 4).

Super Bowl Squares Strategy

Umm...there is none! It's all random, luck-of-the-draw stuff. The best strategy is to buy the most squares to give yourself a chance to win.