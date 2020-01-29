Jamal Adams 'Fully' Expects to Reach Contract Extension with Jets This Offseason

David Dermer/Associated Press

Jamal Adams is preparing to remain with the New York Jets for a long time.

The 24-year-old safety tweeted Wednesday that he's had discussions with the Jets and is expecting to sign an extension in New York this offseason.

"We've had small discussions thus far, not in detailed talks yet, just talked about it," Adams posted. "With that being said, I fully expect to be extended this offseason. I want to be in New York!"

In 14 games last season, Adams recorded 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler, was drafted out of LSU sixth overall by the Jets in 2017 and has become one of their most electric players.

Overall, New York's defense was one of the more surprising stories this season after finishing the year seventh-best (323.1 yards allowed, 22.4 points allowed). Adams is a key part of that and a large reason why the franchise is looking to lock him up long term before his current deal expires.

To that end, Adams enters this offseason with a fifth-year option available in 2021 as he completes a four-year, $22.25 million deal. He's slated to earn a base salary of just $735,000 in 2020. Depending on how much he wants to stay in New York, a hometown discount may not be the way to go.

Spotrac.com's Market Value tool projects Adams would earn a six-year, $77.6 million deal or an average annual salary of $12.9 million. That would make him the third-highest-paid player at his position behind Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins.

If the Jets are serious about building a strong defensive unit under head coach Adam Gase, they'll likely have to pay a premium to make sure Adams remains a part of it. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, and it can't afford to keep rebuilding over and over again. Committing to Adams—as well as linebacker James Burgess—could help set the foundation for an organization that's lacked one for the better part of a decade.