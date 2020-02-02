2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Predictions After Super Bowl 54

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are holding the Lombardi Trophy, and the road to the next Super Bowl begins with April's NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the coveted No. 1 spot in a first round that is now set following the Chiefs' victory on Sunday.

Here is a look at a mock draft for the entire first round, starting with Joe Burrow as the answer to Cincinnati's quarterback questions.

The order of picks is per Tankathon.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

15. Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

16. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Buffalo Bills: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): J. K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

30. Green Bay Packers: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

31. San Francisco 49ers: A. J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Quarterbacks always take center stage as some teams set their franchise up for years to come, while others make mistakes that are difficult to bounce back from in the immediate future.

There was no better example of that in recent years than the 2017 draft when the Chicago Bears thought they found their franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky and traded up to select him with the No. 2 pick. Meanwhile, the Chiefs secured their future with Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, and the Houston Texans did the same with Deshaun Watson at No. 12.

The prediction here is that four teams will try to find their Mahomes and use first-round picks on signal-callers this year.

Burrow is the obvious selection at No. 1. He is coming off a magical college football season where he led the LSU Tigers to the national title and won the Heisman Trophy behind a stunning 60 touchdown passes. The Bengals also need long-term security at the position and will not hesitate to take him.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa may have been in the discussion for the No. 1 pick alongside Burrow if he didn't suffer a serious hip injury this past season.

Look for the Miami Dolphins to jump at the chance to finally establish some long-term stability at the position, something they have been searching for since the Dan Marino era. Ryan Tannehill was the closest they came, but he never won a single playoff game in Miami.

Things become more uncertain after Burrow and Tagovailoa, but Oregon's Justin Herbert seized his opportunity during the Senior Bowl and is now a legitimate possibility in the top 10.

"Justin solidified who he is, and now no one can argue if he goes top five," one scout told Peter King of NBC Sports after the signal-caller was named the game's MVP even though his South team lost 34-17 to the North team.

Herbert is a household name among college football fans after he led Oregon to the Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin in his final season with the Ducks, but someone who is slightly more under the radar will round out the group of first-round quarterbacks.

Look for the New England Patriots to take Utah State's Jordan Love, who threw for more than 3,400 yards in each of his final two seasons and was one of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's "winners" at the Senior Bowl.

"In Mobile, Love showed off an arm talent that will have coaches drooling," Miller wrote. "He also fits what teams want with his above-average mobility and enormous potential to improve once he's in an offensive system with a better surrounding cast. Scouts believe Love's game is only going to get better."

Whether Tom Brady comes back to the Patriots in 2020 or not, he will be 43 years old throughout the upcoming season. They need a long-term answer at the position and will take the 21-year-old Love with the idea he can be just that.