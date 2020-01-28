Top CFL Free Agent Tre Roberson Reportedly Signs Contract with Bears

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 29, 2020

EDMONTON, AB - NOVEMBER 25: Tre Roberson #31 of the Calgary Stampeders celebrates an interception against the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of the Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears aren't waiting for free agency to start improving their roster. 

Tre Roberson, arguably the top free agent in the Canadian Football league, has elected to sign with the Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chicago is giving him the largest CFL-to-NFL deal since Miami signed Cameron Wake to a four-year contract worth up to $4.9 million, Schefter noted. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

