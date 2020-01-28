Chiefs' Frank Clark Calls Out Dee Ford for 'Dumb Penalty' in 2019 AFC Title Game

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark knows just enough about Dee Ford to throw some serious shade toward the San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

Clark told reporters he doesn't "know nothing about [Ford]" and "couldn't name a stat" before drawing attention to a costly mistake Ford made in last year's AFC title game.

"I just know he had lined up offside, and anybody who lined up offside at a time like that I feel like that's a dumb penalty at the end of the day," he said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I'm sure he feels the same way. Personally, I've lined up offside before but not in that type of [situation] ... In any [situation] that's just something that shouldn't happen."

With 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the conference championship, Charvarius Ward intercepted a Tom Brady pass that would've all but sewn up a 28-24 victory for Kansas City. However, Ford lined up in the neutral zone prior to the snap to nullify the play.

This isn't the first time Clark has referenced the penalty, calling it "inexcusable" earlier this month.

Ford responded to Clark's "inexcusable" comments and the play during Monday's Super Bowl opening night.

"It was hard for a brief period of time," he said, per KNBR's Jake Montero. "Just like anything else I've got to get over that, I've got to have a short memory, because I've got to be able to help my team get back in that position. That's sports man. You get caught in situations, but at end of the day. I had to do what it took to get back and get right."

While some players might shy away from giving the opposing team any bulletin-board material, Clark hasn't this postseason.

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans, he told NFL Network (h/t Jim Wyatt of the team's official website) that Derrick Henry was "not hard to hit." It looked like a bold claim considering Henry had run for 377 yards in the previous two rounds.

The Chiefs backed up Clark's assessment by holding the Titans running back to 69 yards on 19 carries.

Ford still has the opportunity to get the last laugh should the Niners collect their sixth Super Bowl title.