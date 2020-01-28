Super Bowl 54: Winner, Final Box Score Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV feels different—in a good way.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are bringing a batch of fresh faces to the championship game, and the squads seem evenly matched. And while there's no shortage of compelling talking points, the football feels the most interesting.

Sunday can't get here fast enough.

Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan might each conduct his own coaching clinic. Patrick Mahomes will be tested like never before by San Francisco's ferocious defensive front. The Niners' prolific rushing attack draws the defense that extinguished Derrick Henry's fiery run. Jimmy Garoppolo gets a chance to show what he learned from all those seasons spent behind Tom Brady—assuming, of course, the Niners need him to throw the ball.

Oh, and George Kittle and Travis Kelce get to battle it out for the title of the NFL's top tight end, just in case there weren't enough reasons to watch already.

This is a football fanatic's dream, and we're so eager for it to get started that we're already jumping ahead with final score predictions and projected stat lines.

Super Bowl 54

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds: Chiefs -1, Over/Under 54.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Mahomes is a problem, no matter the caliber of defense he's facing.

If it's possible to elevate his play from last season's MVP breakout, he's done it in these playoffs. Through two postseason contests, he's completed 65.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 615 yards and eight touchdowns against zero interceptions. He's also rushed the ball 15 times for 106 yards and a score, if he wasn't impossible enough to stop already.

He is the league's most complete offensive threat, and all the hopes that San Francisco will have on Sunday start with containing him.

"Patrick is as good as anyone," Shanahan told reporters Monday. "When you have the arm strength he has and athletic ability he has, there is not one throw he can't make. He can create stuff and play in the pocket and play in a rhythm like a true pocket passer, and when stuff breaks down, he can be a freak and creative."

Mahomes' ability to improvise could be the key to this matchup.

San Francisco's defensive front is stacked with first-rounders, including Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford. Together, that quartet contributed 33 sacks during the regular season. Nine teams didn't record that many.

"They're good everywhere," Mahomes said. "They play off each other, they know the scheme, they do it well."

If the Niners can get to Mahomes early, that will shorten the time he has to let his receivers' routes develop. That would be a massive win for this defense, since Kansas City's offense is bursting with burners.

"At every position, it almost looks like they got their roster from the Olympic relay team and threw them all on the football field," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters.

When Mahomes gets out of the pocket and has a chance to improvise, that's when things can get dicey for defenders. Coverages must hold up for even longer, and the Chiefs' speedsters have a few more seconds to create separation.

But the Niners have two things to counter that, both of which could put victory in their hands.

The first is a disciplined defense that has plenty of juice of its own. The linebackers are sideline-to-sideline sprinters. The defensive backs aren't prone to poor reads, no doubt a reflection of the wisdom shared with them by lockdown corner Richard Sherman.

The second is an offense that can control the clock and keep Mahomes off the field. San Francisco's stable of running backs is overflowing—Raheem Mostert starred in the NFC Championship Game, but Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida had huge games before then—and this passing attack is more prolific than you think.

While the Niners haven't needed Garoppolo to make many plays this postseason, he finished the regular season 12th in passing yards and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns.

"Jimmy can throw the ball if they need him to," Reid said. "Jimmy's percentages, the passer rating over the last couple of years here, it's up there, in really every situation. So as well as they run the football and as well as they make you honor every gap, every zone on the field, you can't slight the pass game either."

The Chiefs are the more explosive team, but the Niners are better balanced. In the end, that's what will nudge San Francisco to a nail-biting victory.

Box Score Predictions

Score by Quarter



49ers: 7 | 7 | 0 | 14 | 28

Chiefs: 0 | 7 | 3 | 14 | 24

Stat Leaders

Passing Yards: Patrick Mahomes, 267

Rushing Yards: Raheem Mostert, 107

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill, 101