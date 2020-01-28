Antonio Brown Released from House Arrest While Awaiting Battery, Burglary Trial

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Florida Circuit Court Judge Michael Usan released NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday while Brown awaits trial on charges related to an alleged attack on the driver of a moving truck last week, per ESPN.

Brown posted a message on Instagram Live showing his ankle monitor, stating: "I'm about to get this taken off. I'm free to go". He can only travel within the United States to satisfy contractual obligations and must maintain daily contact with court personnel.

Brown still must meet the other conditions of his release on bail, including surrendering his passport, a mental health evaluation, random drug testing and being forbidden to possess weapons or ammunition, according to ESPN.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday Brown had a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly refused to pay a moving truck driver for his services and allegedly physically assaulted the driver and stole his keys when the driver wouldn't unload Brown's property. He eventually received $4,000, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers star allegedly refused to pay for over $800 in damages to the truck and others' property.

Per TMZ, the driver called 911 and accused Brown of being high.

"The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck," the driver said on the 911 call. "I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload ... The guy refused to pay in the proper form."

Brown turned himself in to authorities Thursday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He was released from custody Friday on $110,000 bond but was initially placed on house arrest, per Curt Anderson of the Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Miami native was accused of rape and sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor in September 2019. Later that month, another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct and later said he sent her threatening text messages when her story became public.

In September, the NFL announced it launched an investigation into the sexual assault and misconduct allegations that could lead to league discipline. Brown played one game before the New England Patriots released him. He went unsigned for the remainder of the 2019 season and remains a free agent.

He previously settled a lawsuit last April regarding an incident at a South Florida apartment complex.