Australian Open 2020 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Novak Djokovic beat Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) on Tuesday to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open.

The Serb won in straight sets for the fourth straight match to advance in his Australian title defence, leaving Raonic in his wake despite the Canadian's valiant efforts to keep up in the clash.

His semi-final opponent will be Roger Federer, who saved seven match points to beat Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 and prolong his hopes of trying to level with Djokovic on seven major titles in Melbourne.

Ashleigh Barty is still hoping to win her first such Australian Open, and she booked a maiden semi-final spot after defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 6-2.

She'll face Grand Slam semi-final debutant Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first woman to book her place in the last four.

Monday's Quarter-Final Results

Men's Singles

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (32) Milos Raonic: 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1)



(3) Roger Federer bt. Tennys Sandgren: 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3

Women's Singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. (7) Petra Kvitova: 7-6 (6), 6-2

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. Ons Jabeur: 6-4, 6-4

Djokovic looked as though he had plenty left in reserves despite appearing so confident in his meeting with Raonic, where the world No. 2 recorded only 14 unforced errors compared to his opponent's 48.

That figure perhaps didn't fairly reflect the performance of Raonic, who looked second-best in the crucial exchanges despite pulling off some audacious shots just to keep within reach at times.

Djokovic overcame an issue with his contact lens in the third set to set up a 50th career meeting with Federer, whose record against Djokovic has diminished, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

Federer was forced to dig deep against world No. 100 Sandgren, who came within one point of ousting the six-time Australian Open winner on no fewer than seven occasions.

The American underdog was one set up and led 5-4 in the fourth when he failed to convert three match points, later missing four opportunities to seal the upset in a tiebreak.

Sandgren may feel particularly upset considering he won more games than his opponent, per Gracenote Olympic:

Federer has won more Wimbledon titles (eight) than he has any other major, though his track record in reaching the decisive phases in Melbourne is superior to even that at SW19:

Barty weathered an early storm to overcome the challenge of Kvitova, who beat the top seed at this stage of last year's tournament to deny her a home Grand Slam.

The Australian—who has since won the 2019 French Open—showed her class in the second set, where she broke Kvitova three times.



The New York Times' Ben Rothenberg highlighted this as a landmark win for Barty in major contests:

Upcoming opponent Kenin is the last American remaining in either draw after she got the better of Jabeur, whose unpredictable style looked problematic for her at times.

The Tunisian won 16 of her 18 net points and accounted for the only five aces of the match, but an unforced error count of 36 ultimately worked too much against her.

Kenin, 21, has beaten Barty in one of their five career meetings so far, a second-round win at the 2019 Rogers Cup, per tennis writer Jose Morgado:

The No. 14 seed will continue her best campaign at a Grand Slam to date but has the odds stacked against her facing Queensland native Barty.