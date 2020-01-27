Sylvia Fowles, Team USA Hold off UConn for 79-64 Victory in Exhibition

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Team USA is in the early stages of its preparations for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February and the 2020 Summer Olympics, and the team's rust showed on Monday night against UConn.

The Huskies gave Team USA all they could handle, though eventually, the Olympic favorites pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning 79-64 behind 19 points from Sylvia Fowles.

That result was in question early, however, as the game went into halftime tied at 31 apiece.

It would be unwise to draw too many conclusions from the close call, however. Team USA's players had one practice together ahead of Monday's exhibition, while UConn is in the middle of its season and is 19-1 on the year.

