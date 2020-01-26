Roger Federer Highlights, Interview After Win vs. Fucsovics at Australian Open

Andy Wong/Associated Press

It wasn't always pretty, but Roger Federer overcame a slow start to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 in Round 4 of the Australian Open.

The No. 3 seed discussed his win on court, noting his problems from the previous round hurt him.

"It was a tough start. I thought that Marton played clean," Federer said. "I guess it was the rest of the [John] Millman match, of course, he gave me a beatdown from the baseline, so maybe it took my confidence away a little bit, and it just took some time."

It took Federer five sets and then some to beat John Millman in a third-round battle that lasted more than four hours. It looked like he would have similar trouble against Fucsovics with a loss in the first set.

However, he turned things around from there with three easy set victories on the bounce.

He ended the day with 44 winners compared to just 15 from Fucsovics.

Federer will now take on American Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals.