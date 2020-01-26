Novak Djokovic Defeats Schwartzman: Highlights, Interview from Australian Open

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Defending Australian Open men's champion Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run at the 2020 competition on Sunday, when he beat Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The second seed took control in the early stages and kept his opponent in check for long spells of the fourth-round tie, running out a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victor.

Here are the highlights from Rod Laver Arena:

After toiling at times in his first match against Jan-Lennard Struff and dropping a set, Djokovic has settled into an irresistible groove in his subsequent outings, breezing past Tatsuma Ito and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Schwartzman, seeded 14th in Melbourne, was expected to give Djokovic some problems, but he was unable to cope with the 32-year-old's dynamism, defensive play and ruthlessness on critical points.

In the quarter-finals, the 16-time Grand Slam singles champion will face Milos Raonic, who knocked off Marin Cilic.