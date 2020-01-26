Australian Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic continued the impressive defence of his Australian Open title on Sunday, coasting past Diego Schwartzman and into the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the last eight, he will take on Milos Raonic, who was a winner over Marin Cilic on the same day. Tennys Sandgren is also through and he will go up against Roger Federer, who defeated Marton Fucsovics.

Elsewhere, Ashleigh Barty, the top seed in the women's draw, battled through against Alison Riske. Coco Gauff's title dream came to an end on Sunday, though, with fellow American Sofia Kenin coming from behind to beat the 15-year-old.

Here are the latest results from Melbourne and the information needed to catch up on the action from the first Grand Slam of 2020.

Australian Open - Sunday Results

Men's Draw

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (14) Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(32) Milos Raonic bt. Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Tennys Sandgren bt. (12) Fabio Fognini: 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4

Women's Draw

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. (18) Alison Riske: 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

(7) Petra Kvitova bt. Maria Sakkari: 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. Coco Gauff: 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0

Ons Jabeur bt. (27) Wang Qiang: 7-6 (4), 6-1

UK Replay Schedule (Time GMT)

TV Info: Eurosport 1 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player

U.S. Replay Schedule (Time ET)

TV Info: ESPN 2 at 2 p.m., Tennis Channel 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Sunday Recap

There was no drama for Djokovic on Sunday, as he was able to contend with the threat posed by Schwartzman with relative ease.

Throughout the match, the 16-time Grand Slam champion appeared to have the measure of his opponent and was able to inject some decisive intensity into his play when the situation demanded.

Afterwards, Jose Morgado of Record commented on Djokovic's incredible record of making it into the last eight of all the Grand Slam events:

Raonic is up next for Djokovic and it'll be intriguing to see if the big-serving Canadian can find a way to fluster the seven-time Australian Open champion.

Sandgren is also into the quarter-finals for the second year in a row, as he was able muscle past Fabio Fognini in four sets. He finished the match and celebrated the win in style:

In the women's draw there was plenty of thrilling tennis to savour on Sunday, with Barty and Riske playing out an absorbing contest.

Barty was on top in the opening set, before Riske found her groove to dominate the second, setting up a decider. Backed by her home crowd, it was the top seed who managed to find a way through, with Riske double-faulting on match point.

Per Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association, next up for Barty is a repeat of her quarter-final clash with Petra Kvitova from 2019; the Czech also progressed on Sunday, coming from behind against Maria Sakkari:

After shining at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019, Gauff captured the imagination again with her vibrant displays in Australia, but she will play no further part in the competition after defeat to Kenin.

There was also a landmark moment for Ons Jabeur, who takes on Kenin in the quarters, as she became the first Arab player to make it into a Grand Slam quarter-final in 16 years by beating 27th seed Wang Qiang, per tennis journalist Reem Abulleil.