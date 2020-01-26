No. 14 Seed Sofia Kenin Beats 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff at 2020 Australian Open

JOHN DONEGAN/Getty Images

Coco Gauff's dream of Australian Open glory is over for 2020, with 14th seed Sofia Kenin getting the better of the 15-year-old on Sunday.

Kenin had to come from behind to win the match but was able to race through the gears after being edged out in a first-set tiebreak by her fellow American, taking the contest 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0:

Next up for the 21-year-old will be a showdown with Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals. Per WTA Insider, the latter joked that she will have the crowd's backing following the elimination of the popular Gauff:

For Gauff, there will plenty of positives to reflect on, as she once again proved she is one of the best players in the world despite her tender years.

On her way to the fourth round, the teenager was able to get the better of some high-class players. After overcoming Venus Williams and Sorana Cirstea in her first two matches, the American produced arguably the most accomplished display of her career in Round 3, eliminating third seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

As ESPN relayed, she was the first American woman in 30 years to have made it to the third round in the first three Grand Slam outings of her career.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times noted that this run is set to have a positive influence on Gauff's WTA ranking:

While Gauff has showcased plenty of stunning tennis throughout her short career, there were a few reminders of her inexperience on Sunday. After winning the first set, the youngster appeared to be besieged by nerves in the second set. In one game, she served three double faults to allow Kenin to take a 4-1 lead.

When Kenin broke to go 2-0 up in the decider, it was always going to be an uphill task for Gauff. The former was playing some sparkling tennis at this stage too:

Although she will be disappointed not to have made it to the last eight, there will be many chances for Gauff to earn Grand Slam glory down the years.

Reaching the fourth round Down Under and beating a player of Osaka's calibre represents a huge achievement so early in her career. Given the way she appears to be learning and improving, a major title doesn't feel too far away.