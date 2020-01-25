'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Removed as DraftKings Winner After Cheating Scandal

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper is no longer listed as the $1 million winner of a DraftKings contest amid accusations of cheating.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the daily fantasy site took down Roper's name after a three-week investigation into a potential rules violation.

Rovell previously reported Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, may have conspired to build separate lineups that would ensure one of them won the top prize during the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

The couple both entered the maximum 150 lineups for DraftKings' "Millionaire Maker" contest that requires contestants to build a roster of eight individual players and a team defense/special teams unit.

Per ESPN's David Purdum, a total of 298 out of the 300 lineups between Jade and Tanner were unique, leading to accusations of collusion.

"It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade's win is nothing more than pure luck," the couple told Purdum in an email about the situation. "We are confident that DraftKings will determine the same."

Per DraftKings' official rules, any conduct that could compromise the integrity of the contests could result in disciplinary action ranging from "a warning, temporary or permanent ban of a player's account, OR other account restrictions."

Lineup-sharing is also listed among the site's rules violations, with this example given: "You and a group of friends collaborate in NFL contests to each draft different QBs and WRs, to guarantee you aren't competing as directly with each other."

Purdum noted Jade had the four AFC quarterbacks on 143 of her 150 lineups. Tanner didn't have any AFC quarterbacks and used Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints on 148 out of his 150 lineups.