NFL Mock Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Projections for Class' Top Prospects

The NFL calendar never stops and the road to Super Bowl 55 is already starting with teams gearing up for the 2020 draft.

It's a class that features a lot of talent.

The 2020 class is rare in the fact that the biggest stars from the College Football Playoff are also some of the biggest stars that figure to have their name called early on Day 1.

It all starts with Joe Burrow, but Ohio State's defensive duo of Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah don't figure to wait much longer and Clemson's Swiss Army Knife Isaiah Simmons will likely get the call early as well.

The top prospects in the class were among the biggest stars in college football this season. Here's a look at how the whole first round could shake out and a look at some of the potential fits for the biggest names in this class.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State



30. Green Bay Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Projected Destinations for Biggest Names

Joe Burrow Kickstarts Bengals' Rebuilding Efforts

The situation that a young quarterback walks into can be a huge factor in whether they are successful.

Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the best three-year starts to a career in history. He was also drafted by a team that had a strong offensive line, surrounded him with weapons and a veteran coach. Conversely, there are plenty of examples of young quarterbacks failing to get the help they need to be successful and ultimately flopping.

Joe Burrow is worthy of the top selection and the no-brainer pick. But the Bengals will need to handle with care to get the most out of their future signal-caller.

They have a small start on the "surround him with weapons" step. Joe Mixon was one of the best all-purpose backs in football this season. He'll be a safety valve in the passing game and a run threat that forces teams to respect the run.

Tyler Boyd had his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. And that's where the positives end.

A.J. Green could be back from injury. But it's hard to know what he can do at 32 years old coming back from missing an entire season. Even if he is good to go, he may not be back as his contract is up and he could hit free agency.

The Bengals offensive line was among the worst in the NFL. They were the 30th-ranked offensive line on Pro Football Focus and gave up 48 sacks on the season. That kind of protection is what kills a career before it even gets started.

Burrow has all the talent needed to thrive in the NFL, but the Bengals will need to proceed with caution in building around their prized prospect.

Chase Young Makes Redskins Pass-Rush Elite

The first two picks in this draft are being written in pen, not pencil. Burrow and Young are the undisputed top prospects in this draft which makes the Redskins pick easy at No. 2.

Young has everything you'd want in a top edge defender. His 6'5", 265-pound frame paired with his athleticism makes him ideal against both the run and pass. His tools and production both scream top talent, even when compared to other top prospects at his position.

The most exciting thing for the Redskins is that this bolsters what was already a productive area of their team. Washington was 10th in sacks this season with 46.

Despite that, the Washington pass-rush wasn't among the most efficient according to ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate. They ranked 23rd in the league at 37 percent in that category.

In short, adding Young will give the Redskins a foundational piece to their defense while ensuring there isn't a dip in their ability to get to the quarterback.

After watching the 49ers built a pass-rush that took them to the Super Bowl this is a great step for Washington's future.

Tua Tagovailoa Joins Potentially Stacked Dolphins Rookie Class

If there's one team to keep an eye on in this year's draft, it's the Miami Dolphins. They own picks 5, 18 and 26 in the first round along with two second-round picks.

This makes them the front-runner for whatever quarterback they want not named Joe Burrow.

Based on most big boards and the college football season itself, that would be Tua Tagovailoa.

The only question is whether the Dolphins will need to trade up to make the acquisition happen. After the first two obvious picks, the Lions and Giants are the only teams standing in the way and neither is likely to draft a quarterback.

That's not factoring in trades, though. Miami has the most trade ammunition, but if they can wait until the fifth pick to get the quarterback they want it could be huge in surrounding the new quarterback with talent.

In this mock, they could use the other two first-round picks to get a franchise tackle in Mekhi Becton and a dynamic running back in D'Andre Swift.

That's a haul that could shape the offense for years to come.

Anything the Dolphins have to do to move up and select Tua will cut into that kind of draft for them.