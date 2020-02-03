2020 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and Post-Super Bowl Outlook

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With Super Bowl 54 officially behind us, every team is once again 0-0 with a shot at the Super Bowl.

While Kansas City Chiefs fans can bask in the glory of winning the championship before Wednesday's parade, the other 31 teams are right back to the grind.

The 2020 draft class is shaping up to be one that will produce some eventual Super Bowl champions. The talent pool appears to be deep, and some of these players could make a difference early like Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel for the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan's squad might have come up short again in the big game, but the Niners should be a beacon of hope for all those teams at the top of the draft. Their drafting was a contributing factor in going from 4-12 to 13-3.

Here's a look at the complete order and some teams that could get a big boost if they hit on their first-round pick.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State



30. Green Bay Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Cleveland Browns

There's no other way to describe the Cleveland Browns' 2019 season other than an unmitigated disaster.

The Browns won the offseason with their acquisitions of Odell Beckham, Olivier Vernon, Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson. The Freddie Kitchens-coached team was a preseason darling. Winning in the fall, however, didn't really happen. The Browns stumbled to a 6-10 record and never jelled as a team.

All of the talent that made them a popular pick to take a big step forward in 2019 is there.

With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm, the team will look different schematically. Owning the No. 10 pick in the draft also gives them a chance to improve their talent level.

In this mock, the Browns use the pick to procure Iowa's Tristan Wirfs. He is an athletic marvel of a tackle and would fill a huge need for the Browns.

Specifically, Wirfs' elite pass-protection skills would allow Baker Mayfield to get back to the numbers he posted in his first season.

The Browns have the 23rd-ranked offensive line by Pro Football Focus' metrics. That ranking would be much worse if it weren't for the center and guard combination of JC Tretter and Joel Bitonio.

Stefanski has an opportunity to make a splash in his head coaching debut if the offensive line play can improve. Wirfs has the ability to make that happen.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys, much like the Browns, are hoping that a change in coaching staff will lead to the team performance matching the talent on the roster.

Dallas had one of the best offenses in football this season. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper led a unit that was second in offensive defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), per Football Outsiders. The defense, on the other hand, has some holes that need to be patched.

Safety, defensive tackle and cornerback are all positions that need to be addressed, and the Cowboys have the opportunity to do so. If Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina falls to them at No. 17, he would be a great addition. If they aren't considered about his tackling issues, Grant Delpit of LSU would work as well.

However, the plethora of strong corners available in the first round would also help a glaring need.

Mike Nolan is the kind of defensive coordinator who is going to mix it up between man and zone coverages. A cornerback like Alabama's Trevon Diggs will allow the 'Boys to play either and gives them the opportunity to send pressure and leave Diggs on an island.

The Cowboys have an opportunity to rebound from their 8-8 season. Getting a corner who could help from Day 1 in the first round would be a smart move.

Philadelphia Eagles

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Eagles are now three years removed from a Super Bowl championship with back-to-back 9-7 seasons.

Doug Pederson's squad found a way into the playoffs, but it wasn't pretty. With the Cowboys' confounding issues and the dire state of the Redskins and Giants, the NFC East was a mess this year.

But the main ingredients of that Super Bowl team are still there. Carson Wentz and Pederson are still around, but the offense needs to be retooled if it's going to give the quarterback the chance to succeed.

Wentz's receiving corps was a weakness this season. The team was led in receiving by tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Running back Miles Sanders was third. Alshon Jeffery was the top wideout despite missing six games from injury and will be 30 next season.

They definitely need an injection of playmaking ability at the position.

This class is chock-full of receivers. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jalen Reagor and Henry Ruggs III could all be targets. In this mock, they go with the Colorado product.

Shenault compares favorably to Samuel, who the 49ers used to great success this season. At 6'2" and 220 pounds, he has running back-type size and is dangerous in the open field. He had seven rushing touchdowns to go with all of his receiving production in his last two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Shenault could join Sanders, Goedert and Ertz in a unique stable of weapons that will make life easier for Wentz and push the Eagles further into NFC title contention.