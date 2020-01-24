Antonio Brown Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation in Assault Case

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

After turning himself in to Broward County Jail on Thursday, Antonio Brown has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 on Friday, Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set Brown's bond at $100,000 and he was ordered to wear a GPS tracker and turn over his passport in addition to receiving a mental health evaluation.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Brown surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of battery, burglary and criminal mischief.

TMZ noted Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company's truck and attacked the truck driver over a dispute about payment for a delivery at Brown's home.

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, the truck driver told the dispatcher Brown "was high" and his shoulder was injured in the attack.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was also charged with one count of felony burglary and battery and was booked into jail on Tuesday.

Brown has had numerous off-field issues dating back to the start of the 2019 NFL season. He was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 after having a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock that resulted in him being fined $215,000.

After signing with the New England Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault by Britney Taylor, his former trainer, in a civil lawsuit referring to three allegations from 2017 and 2018.

Robert Klemko reported for Sports Illustrated in September another woman accused Brown of making unwanted advances toward her after Brown had invited her to his house to paint a mural of him. Klemko later reported the same woman received intimidating text messages from the same number she had previously used to contact Brown following the release of the article.

The Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 in the alleged text messages. The NFL is also investigating the situation to determine any potential discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.