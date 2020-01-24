Antonio Brown Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation in Assault Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night, Jan, 24, 2020, following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

After turning himself in to Broward County Jail on Thursday, Antonio Brown has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. 

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 on Friday, Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set Brown's bond at $100,000 and he was ordered to wear a GPS tracker and turn over his passport in addition to receiving a mental health evaluation. 

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Brown surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of battery, burglary and criminal mischief. 

TMZ noted Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company's truck and attacked the truck driver over a dispute about payment for a delivery at Brown's home. 

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, the truck driver told the dispatcher Brown "was high" and his shoulder was injured in the attack.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was also charged with one count of felony burglary and battery and was booked into jail on Tuesday. 

Brown has had numerous off-field issues dating back to the start of the 2019 NFL season. He was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 after having a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock that resulted in him being fined $215,000. 

After signing with the New England Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault by Britney Taylor, his former trainer, in a civil lawsuit referring to three allegations from 2017 and 2018. 

Robert Klemko reported for Sports Illustrated in September another woman accused Brown of making unwanted advances toward her after Brown had invited her to his house to paint a mural of him. Klemko later reported the same woman received intimidating text messages from the same number she had previously used to contact Brown following the release of the article. 

The Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 in the alleged text messages. The NFL is also investigating the situation to determine any potential discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

Related

    Super Bowl Personalities Could Be Bigger Than Actual Game 🤡

    If you like trash-talking, chest-thumping, smirking smart-asses who DGAF then SB LIV is it

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl Personalities Could Be Bigger Than Actual Game 🤡

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Are the Patriots a Fit for A.J. Green?📍

    Despite being 32 and injury prone, the 7x pro bowl WR is likely to land a massive deal somewhere

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Are the Patriots a Fit for A.J. Green?📍

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Turns Himself In

    Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail after warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this week

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    AB Turns Himself In

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: Results, Highlights and Reaction 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: Results, Highlights and Reaction 🙌

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report