2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

We've reached one of the first big stages of the 2020 NFL predraft process. On Saturday, many of the top draft-eligible prospects will compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl, a yearly exhibition of all-star talent. However, the most intriguing part of Senior Bowl week—the practices—is already underway.

Here we'll examine some of the latest buzz coming out of Mobile, Alabama, and what it could mean for April's draft. We'll also run down the current draft order and mock up the entire first round.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Justin Herbert Impressing

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert probably won't be the first quarterback off the board this April—LSU's Joe Burrow seems to have that position locked. However, he does have the potential to be the second quarterback and potentially the second player drafted, if a team is willing to trade up for him.

Herbert opted to participate in the Senior Bowl, which could boost his draft stock. His physical tools jump off of game tape, and now evaluators are getting a closer look inside the player and his process. So far, he has presented a positive impression, both on and off the practice field.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who own the No. 1 pick, have been impressed with the way Herbert has handled their coaching.

"Every day, I continue to be impressed by the things we ask him to do and how he answers," Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, via the team's official website.

While there's virtually no chance that the Bengals would pick Herbert over Burrow at No. 1, a strong impression could impact how they approach draft night. Cincinnati could theoretically end up viewing Herbert and a package of first-round picks as better value than Burrow and trade down from No. 1.

Jordan Love Also Standing Out

Herbert isn't the only potential first-round quarterback at Mobile this week. Utah State's Jordan Love also accepted the invite, which is smart, given his disappointing 2019 campaign.

Like Herbert, Love's physical toolbox is loaded. However, he struggled with turnovers and some poor decision-making this past season, finishing with 3.402 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Utah State finished the year with a 7-6 record.

Still, a strong Senior Bowl week will likely keep Love in the first-round conversation due to his upside and arm talent. This seems to be exactly what is taking place.

"Both Herbert and Love have shown well through two practices, but Love has been slightly better in our eyes," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson wrote.

Love's impressive arm talent has been on full display this week, which could cause a team or two to become smitten with his NFL potential.

If Love continues to impress through the weekend, he could see his stock skyrocket, as it did for Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield before him.

Javon Kinlaw Shows Off Power, Frame

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw could be a high first-round selection, depending on how highly teams value interior linemen. Coming off a 35-tackle, six-sack season, Kinlaw definitely carried some momentum into Senior Bowl Week. He may have built on that momentum in practices.

Kinlaw decided to end his week early, likely due to tendinitis in his knee. However, he made a positive impression at weigh-ins and in practice before his exit. He kicked things off by showing up at a solid 6'5" and 315 pounds, but he was even more impressive on the training field.

From Chase Goodbread and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Showing up and looking good was the easy part, but he announced his presence with authority over his two days of participation with aggressive forward charges that overwhelmed most blockers in one-on-one drills. Kinlaw isn't the most skilled rusher at this point, but it was hard to look at him operate and not start to see similarities with Kansas City Chiefs standout Chris Jones. Kinlaw always had the traits, but the way he dominated the competition here in Mobile likely propelled him into the middle of the first round."

With the impact of interior pass-rushers like Jones, Aaron Donald and Grady Jarrett well-known, plenty of teams will likely have their sights set on Kinlaw.