NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season is reaching its conclusion. On February 2, Super Bowl LIV will have come and gone, and the league will turn its attention to the offseason. One of the highlights of that will be the 2020 NFL draft.

This year's draft comes with plenty of intrigue, though not necessarily at the top. The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 1 pick and are likely to choose between LSU quarterback Joe Burrow or blue-chip pass-rushing prospect Chase Young of Ohio State.

The only way additional drama involving the No. 1 pick will emerge is if a team makes a hefty offer to trade into the slot—which is a possibility. The Miami Dolphins, for example, are extremely interested in trying to acquire Burrow.

"Per a league source, the Dolphins covet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk recently wrote.

After Young and Burrow are off the board, though, the 2020 draft could fall a number of ways. Here we will examine the pick order, a full Round 1 mock and some prospects who could see their stock rise in the coming months.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

While Alabama's Jerry Jeudy is viewed as the top receiver in this class, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb isn't far behind. At the very least, he could cement his status as a top-10 pick during the pre-draft process.

While Lamb isn't as polished a route-runner as Jeudy, he is a pro-ready wideout. His hands, ball skills and body control are all elite, and Lamb should become an NFL No. 1 receiver early in his career.

The one knock on Lamb is his lack of elite speed. He's often had to put his ball skills to the test because gaining separation hasn't always been a strength. Some teams will overlook that because of Lamb's ability to make plays in traffic and to make people miss after the catch.

With a strong 40-yard dash time at the combine or his pro day, Lamb could even challenge Jeudy for the top spot on some draft boards.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Though Derrick Henry wasn't able to get the Tennessee Titans into the Super Bowl, his hard-running style did propel them to the AFC title game. The run-centric 49ers offense does have San Francisco in the big game, and you can bet that NFL decision-makers have taken notice.

There will be teams interested in snagging a workhorse back as early as Round 1 in April. Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season, could be at the top of many positional boards.

"Dobbins was one of college football's best players in 2019," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "His first-step quickness, vision and hands make him an ideal target for NFL teams. Watch him slice through the Clemson and Michigan defenses, and you can easily see what he could bring to a pro offense."

Dobbins may not wind up a top-five pick like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott or Leonard Fournette, but strong workouts could propel him into the top half of the draft.

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Workouts and pre-draft interviews will be critical for Georgia signal-caller Jake Fromm. His instincts, intelligence and decision-making have rarely been concerning, but Fromm has to show that he has the physical tools to be an NFL starter while also showcasing his leadership ability.

Fromm has spent the past three years battling SEC defenses, and he might just be the most pro-ready prospect in this class. However, he doesn't possess overwhelming arm strength or impressive size (6'2", 220 lbs).

Testing and throwing well could make or break Fromm's chances of landing in the first round. He will likely be vying with the likes of Jordan Love and Jacob Eason to be the fourth quarterback chosen—after Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

However, a team could be enamored with Fromm's personality and football I.Q., and it only takes one outfit to fall in love for a player to go high in the draft. There's a chance Fromm could land in the top half of Round 1 a la Josh Rosen if a team does indeed become smitten with his intangibles.