Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow, Chase Young Headline 1st Picks

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the offseason, and to no surprise he projected LSU's Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1.

He wrote: "Burrow doesn't have elite arm strength, but he checks every other box, and he's a beautiful fit in the Bengals offense."

Burrow is the obvious choice for a Bengals team that desperately needs a franchise quarterback. All he did this past season was win a national championship, the Heisman Trophy and throw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions, adding 369 yards and five more scores on the ground.

It was an epic season, and one that should make him the no-brainer selection for the Bengals.

Just as unsurprising was Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young at No. 2 to Washington, who Jeremiah called a "once-in-a-decade talent."

Young registered 46 tackles (21 for loss), 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles as a junior, completing an incredible college career that saw him post 30.5 tackles in three years (27 in the past two seasons alone).

Take away Burrow's incredible year and Young would be a lock for the top overall pick. As it stands, he's a lock for No. 2.

The top five was rounded out with the Detroit Lions selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, the New York Giants taking Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and the Miami Dolphins nabbing Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jeremiah noted of Tagovailoa that he "does come with durability concerns, but it's a risk worth taking for the quarterback-starved Dolphins."

Jeremiah also has a few surprises in the mix, including the Indianapolis Colts selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, one selection before he projects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Wide receiver-needy teams will be happy to see six wideouts projected in the first round alone, with Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb off the board first at No. 12 overall to the Oakland Raiders. Three picks later, he projected Alabama's Jerry Jeudy—believed by many to be the best wideout in this class, including B/R's Matt Miller—to the Denver Broncos.