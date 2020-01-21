Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Reportedly Decides Against XFL Kicker Tryout

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chad Johnson's XFL career appears to be over before it ever began.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Tuesday the former NFL wide receiver decided not to take part in a scheduled XFL tryout Monday, informing league officials of his decision the day before.

Johnson tweeted Jan. 14 he was intending to work out as a kicker:

The 42-year-old, who works as an on-air talent for Bleacher Report, connected on a 60-yard field goal to win a fan $100 on B/R Betting's Gameday Gameshow:

Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, catching 766 passes for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns. While starring on the offensive side of the ball, he has maintained a fondness for special teams.

He kicked an extra point during a Cincinnati Bengals preseason game in 2009. He also had a tryout with MLS team Sporting Kansas City in March 2011.

If he wants to still pursue a move to the XFL, Johnson is running out of time. The league's 2020 season is set to kick off Feb. 8, six days after Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.