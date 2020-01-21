2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The lead-up to the 2020 NFL draft is humming right along. All but two NFL teams have officially found their spots in the pick order, the top underclassmen have decided whether or not to declare, and the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be closing in on their choice for the first overall selection.

Still, the draft is far from settled. Between the Senior Bowl, the scouting combine, individual workouts and pro days, there are numerous opportunities for draft plans to change between now and April 23.

Here, we'll dig into the latest draft order and some of the top potential pairings ahead of Saturday's Senior Bowl.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

25. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals don't intend to trade the No. 1 pick. Presumably, they'll use the selection on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who just wrapped an incredible 5,671-yard, 60-touchdown passing campaign.

While Burrow would potentially solidify Cincinnati's quarterback spot for the next decade or so, the Bengals insist they haven't locked onto him just yet.

"I don't know that any decision has been made for what we're going to do in April," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday, via the team's official website.

While taking a quarterback is usually the logical choice at No. 1, this isn't Cincinnati's biggest need. Andy Dalton is an above-average starter, and at 32, he should have several productive years still ahead of him.

Right now, Burrow to Cincinnati seems like a fairly safe assumption, but that could quickly change with the right trade offer or if the Bengals become entranced by pass-rushing phenom Chase Young.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Last April, the Arizona Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray over pass-rusher Nick Bosa. While Bosa has helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl, it's hard to believe that Arizona regrets its decision. Murray flashed plenty of franchise-quarterback potential as a rookie.

Now, Arizona needs to concentrate on putting a quality team around Murray. Anchoring the offensive line would be a good start—Murray was sacked 48 times in 2019. This could lead Arizona to part with left tackle D.J. Humphries, who is scheduled to become a free agent.

Humphries was slowed by injuries early in his career and started all 16 games for the first time this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for 13 penalties and two sacks allowed.

Giving Humphries a sizeable free-agent deal after just one full—and arguably mediocre—season would be risky. Arizona may instead want to turn the page and address the tackle position in the draft.

Georgia's Andrew Thomas, a three-year starter and true left tackle, appears to be the top offensive line prospect in this draft class. He would be a smart pick for an Arizona team looking to keep Murray upright for the foreseeable future.

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Like the Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns need a makeover along the offensive line. While Iowa's Tristan Wirfs doesn't play the all-important left tackle position, he's still a premier prospect and a potential perennial Pro Bowler.

Left tackle is the bigger need for Cleveland, but they could desperately use an upgrade on the right side. Chris Hubbard, acquired by former general manager John Dorsey, has been serviceable at best and can be released this offseason with just $2.4 million in dead money remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

Wirfs, an athletic 6'5", 322-pound powerhouse, could be an instant starter for Cleveland on the right side, giving the team one fewer position to worry about—and the possibility exists that he could make the jump to the left side.

"Wirfs is rock-solid and ready to come into the NFL as a starter at multiple positions," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote in his latest mock draft. "He moves well enough to make a transition from college right tackle to NFL left tackle look possible."

If Thomas is off the board, Wirfs would be a solid second option for the Browns.