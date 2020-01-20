NFL Mock Draft 2020: Post-Conference Championship 1st-Round Predictions

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV has been set. On February 2, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out for the NFL's biggest prize. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, join the league's other 28 teams in preparing for the coming offseason.

Part of that preparation will be for the NFL draft, which kicks off April 23. With the deadline for early entrants on January 20) and the Senior Bowl on Saturday, the predraft process is starting to accelerate.

Here, you'll find the current draft order, a full Round 1 mock and a closer look at some of the top prospects worth following.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

25. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Right now, there seems to be virtually no chance that the Cincinnati Bengals will pass on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. This means that quarterback-needy teams will likely decide between Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert as their top target.

For Tagovailoa, much of the evaluation will involve his health and recovery from a dislocated hip. Durability is also a concern for Herbert, who experienced a broken femur and a broken collarbone.

In terms of potential, Herbert has as much upside as anyone in the draft. His arm strength, accuracy and touch are all top-notch. However, he lacks the big-game experience of Tagovailoa and Burrow, and he has shown a tendency to panic under duress.

Some team is likely to fall in love with Herbert's physical tool kit, but questions about his health and ability to make the NFL leap will have to be answered over the next few months.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The ability of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to make the jump to the NFL shouldn't be in question. A three-year starter in the SEC, Thomas has faced plenty of high-end competition. At 6'5" and 320 pounds, he is more than physically ready for the transition.

Experienced and technically sound, Thomas should be a Week 1 starter at left tackle for an NFL team, according to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.

"He's a powerful run-blocker and a well-versed pass protector who has been battle-tested in the SEC over the last three seasons," Miller wrote. "And unlike Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Thomas played left tackle and not right tackle in 2019."

Thomas will be worth tracking during the predraft process because he could be a popular trade target early in Round 1. This class isn't as deep at offensive tackle as it is at some other positions, and if Thomas establishes himself as the clear-cut top prospect, tackle-needy teams won't want to risk missing out on him.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

One of the deepest positions in the draft is wide receiver. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy is likely to be the first one off the board, but there are several wideouts with legitimate Round 1 potential. Teams won't be as quick to trade up for Jeudy, however, because they can potentially stay put and still land a prospect like Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb would be a fine consolation prize for virtually any franchise. While he isn't as precise a route-runner as Jeudy, the 6'2", 189-pound Texas native has tremendous hands, an exceptional catch radius and an uncanny ability to track the ball in midair.

In 2019 alone, Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The NFL Scouting Combine and/or Oklahoma's pro day will be important for Lamb, whose speed doesn't jump off game film. If he can perform well in drills like the 40-yard dash, he'll likely cement his place as one of the first receivers off the board.