49ers vs. Chiefs: Initial Betting Odds, Favorite, Preview for Super Bowl 54

The two Super Bowl LIV participants will enter Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 off double-digit victories.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their two AFC playoff matchups by a combined 31 points, while the San Francisco 49ers triumphed in each of their NFC contests by 17 points.

Both offenses have played well in the postseason, which suggests a high-scoring affair could be in the cards.

Kansas City opened as a slight favorite, but with the odds so small, that title could flip in the direction of the 49ers at some point before kickoff.

While the spread might change at some point, the Chiefs may be in the better position to take advantage of certain matchups and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-1)

Over/Under: 53.5

Moneyline: Kansas City -120 (bet $120 to win $100); San Francisco +100 (bet $100 to win $100) via Caesars.

Preview

The Chiefs may have the perfect combination of offensive weapons to end San Francisco's defensive dominance.

In the AFC Championship Game win over the Tennessee Titans, Patrick Mahomes utilized Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to torture the opposing secondary. Watkins led the team with seven receptions on 10 targets for 114 yards and scored a touchdown; Hill racked up 67 yards and two scores; Kelce contributed 30 yards.

In addition to those three, Mahomes has Mecole Hardman, a rookie who has impressed with his breakout speed, and Demarcus Robinson at his disposal at wide receiver.

The potential five-pronged attack in the Kansas City passing game could wreak havoc on a San Francisco defense that has not faced deep wide-receiving corps in two playoff victories.

In the divisional round, the 49ers faced a Minnesota Vikings passing attack that had Adam Thielen dealing with an ankle injury. Thielen was held to five receptions for 50 yards, and Stefon Diggs only managed two catches from Kirk Cousins, but those two were easy to focus on because of the lack of depth behind them.

During the Green Bay Packers' failed comeback bid in the NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers called on Davante Adams on a majority of plays.

Adams totaled 138 yards on nine receptions, but after that, the Packers had a wide range of pass-catchers who did not do much.

If you take away Jimmy Graham's 42-yard reception, the next-best Green Bay receiver was Allen Lazard with 36 yards.

Kansas City's offensive depth will challenge the 49ers in more parts of the defensive backfield, which means Richard Sherman may not be able to focus on stopping a single player.

The Chiefs could also negate the 49ers pass rush, as it has allowed three sacks of Mahomes in the past four contests. If the offensive line neutralizes the threat posed by Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and others, the Chiefs could march down the field and challenge the 49ers to keep pace.

Andy Reid's team could also force San Francisco to beat it through the air instead of on the ground, where the 49ers have thrived all season.

The AFC champion contained Derrick Henry to 69 rushing yards Sunday, and it has not allowed more than 110 rushing yards to a single opponent since Week 13.

Smothering Raheem Mostert and others before they get going could force San Francisco into long-yardage situations on third and fourth downs.

Kansas City held Tennessee to 3-for-10 on third downs. If they are similarly effective in Miami, the Chiefs could hand the 49ers their first loss since December 15.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.