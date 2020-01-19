AFC Championship Game 2020: Live Stream, Odds Guide for Titans vs. Chiefs

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in an intriguing clash of styles in Sunday's 2020 AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and the electric Chiefs passing attack stand in stark contrast to Tennessee's ground game, led by the in-form Derrick Henry.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, and CBS will provide full coverage. Live stream options can be found here.

Caesars has the over-under at 51 points, and the money line has the Chiefs at -335 (bet $335 to win $100) and the Titans at +275.

Both teams are coming off strong wins in the AFC Divisional Round, with the Titans running all over the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs scoring 51 against the Houston Texans.

The formula is clear for both teams. The Titans are at their best when they control the ball through their ground game, keeping their defense fresh to hunt for big stops on third down and turnovers. Ryan Tannehill will hunt for the big plays if they're available, but Henry and his blockers are the stars of the show.

The former Alabama back has been in ludicrous form of late, amassing more than 180 yards in his last three outings. His ability to create yards after contact is second to none, although Frank Clark thinks that reputation is overblown:

The Chiefs couldn't stop him in a Week 10 loss, giving up 188 yards and two touchdowns in a shootout. Here are the highlights from that 35-32 thriller:

Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He was on point in the win over the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, completing 23 of 35 attempts and tossing five scores.

The Chiefs have an incredible passing attack, led by Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman add to the impressive depth, and Damien Williams has been a playoff machine in his career:

While Henry and the Titans will want to turn Sunday's clash into a slow slugfest, the Chiefs are at their best when they can air it out with success early. Houston were forced to play catch up for far too much of their AFC Divisional Round loss, and while the passing game found success, it couldn't keep up with Mahomes and his troops.

Defensively, the Chiefs have struggled to contain the run, evidenced by their showing in Week 10. But Mahomes threw for more yards in that clash than in any other game this season, highlighting Tennessee's issues in coverage.

The Chiefs have the ability to score points in bunches, so it will be crucial for the Titans not to break their concentration even if they have a perfect start.

Prediction: Another thriller between these two teams, but the Chiefs use home-field advantage to edge it. Chiefs 38-33 Titans.