NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Live-Stream Guide, Expert Picks and TV Schedule

Predictions aren't always right. And that's part of what makes sports so exciting. Take the Tennessee Titans' NFL playoff run for example.

Prior to the postseason, there weren't many people picking Tennessee to reach the AFC Championship Game. It faced a difficult playoff schedule, taking on the defending champion New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round and advancing to face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Those upset road victories have them in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner will advance to play the victor of the NFC title game, either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers, in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

While predictions aren't perfect, knowledgeable football analysts can lay out what they believe is going to happen in certain matchups, so they can be valuable.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, followed by expert predictions for the conference title games.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS Sports app

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go



Expert Picks

If ESPN's NFL experts are right, then don't expect an upset Sunday.

All 10 analysts on ESPN's panel are picking the Chiefs to win the AFC championship, while nine of them are predicting the 49ers will defeat the Packers. The only person who picked Green Bay to upset San Francisco is NFL writer Matt Bowen.

Trey Wingo has been the most successful ESPN picker this postseason, as he's correctly predicted six of the first eight playoff games. He will improve upon that record if the Chiefs and 49ers both win.

The staff at Sports Illustrated's MMQB is less sold on the 49ers winning the NFC title than those at ESPN.

MMQB is split down the middle on its predictions for the NFC Championship Game. Business of Football columnist Andrew Brandt and staff writers Kalyn Kahler and Conor Orr picked Green Bay, while producer/writer Mitch Goldich, associate editor Bette Marston and senior writer Jenny Vrentas picked San Francisco.

However, the MMQB staff was mostly in favor of the Chiefs beating the Titans, as five of the six picked Kansas City. Kahler was the only one who picked Tennessee, meaning she picked both conference title games to feature upsets.

The experts at CBS Sports are also mostly in favor of a Super Bowl LIV matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, although neither game has a unanimous pick. Seven of the eight pickers went for Kansas City, with only NFL writer John Breech choosing Tennessee. Senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco was the only one to pick Green Bay in the NFC showdown.

Add NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal to those picking the Chiefs and 49ers to win competitive games Sunday.

Game Predictions

The prediction here is for a Chiefs-49ers matchup in the Super Bowl.

Although Kansas City and San Francisco will both win their respective conference title games, neither contest will be a blowout. Tennessee has proved it can play with the best teams in the AFC, while Green Bay has Aaron Rodgers' veteran leadership to keep it competitive.

However, the Chiefs and 49ers are the two best teams in action Sunday.

Kansas City's offense is one of the finest in the NFL, with playmakers such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce leading the way. The Chiefs may have lost to the Titans in the regular season, but they are going to win a shootout this time around.

San Francisco won't rout Green Bay like it did in Week 12 of the regular season, when it won 37-8, but its defense will still have another strong showing and shut down the Packers early. The 49ers will hold on to their early lead with some late defensive stands.