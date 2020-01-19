NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Odds and Final Predictions for AFC, NFC Games

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The NFL postseason is nearing its conclusion. On Sunday, the final four teams will face off for the right to contest Super Bowl LIV. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tennessee Titans will represent the AFC in the big game, while the NFC will feature either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers.

By Monday, the football world will know the last remaining matchup of the season.

Here we'll take a look at the AFC and NFC title games, along with all of the viewing information and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

2020 AFC Championship

Who: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, Over/Under: KC -7, 52.5

This is perhaps the most unlikely of championship pairings—at least it would have seemed so with a week remaining in the regular season. The Chiefs only earned the No. 2 seed after the Miami Dolphins upset the New England Patriots in Week 17. The Titans barely sneaked into the postseason as the No. 6 seed.

Yet here we are. The Titans might be the hottest team in the playoffs after knocking off both the Patriots and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs will have plenty of confidence after coming back from a 24-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans by 20. This will be a fun one.

The AFC title game could well come down to Kansas City's ability to slow Derrick Henry and the Titans running game. The Patriots and Ravens could not, and it allowed Tennessee to control the tempo and the clock. This will be a challenge for the Chiefs and their 26th-ranked run defense.

But unlike New England and Baltimore, Kansas City is built to withstand an early onslaught. They proved as much against Houston. Still, the Chiefs will be in better shape if they don't have to mount another comeback.

"Obviously, I knew as a team everything kind of had to go the right way," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "Being down 24-0 in the NFL, you don't win a lot of those games."

If the Chiefs can force the Titans to lean on Ryan Tannehill and the passing game—or at least force some offensive balance from Tennessee—their pass rush and improved secondary should be able to keep the game close. With weapons like Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on offense, the Chiefs should be able to win a close game.

Tennessee's best chance for victory will come by getting up big early and riding the same run-first, run-heavy game plan that worked over the past two weeks. That simply doesn't seem as likely against a passing offense as explosive as Kansas City's.

Prediction: Kansas City 28-26

2020 NFC Championship

Who: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, Over/Under: SF -7.5, 46.5

Like the Chiefs, the 49ers are heavily favored Sunday. In San Francisco's case, the hefty line seems justified. While the Packers are undoubtedly a dangerous team, they aren't coming off a whistle-to-whistle domination of a No. 1 seed.

The Packers also lost 37-8 when these teams met in November.

For Green Bay to find a different outcome in the rematch, it is going to have to establish the run early. Not only will this help to nullify San Francisco's fearsome pass rush, but it is also perhaps the best way to attack the 49ers defense overall.

While San Francisco did rank 17th in run defense during the regular season, it also played with a heavy lead often. The 49ers allowed 4.5 yards per carry to opponents. If Green Bay can lean on Aaron Jones and the running game, it will make life much easier on Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

This will be easier in theory than in practice. San Francisco's defense is capable of clamping down on the run when it needs to—Dalvin Cook carried nine times for 18 yards against it in the divisional round—and the potent 49ers offense will threaten to go up early, as it did in the regular-season meeting.

Should this game remain close, it's not hard to envision Rodgers and the Packers pulling out some magic and the upset. Jimmy Garoppolo is capable of doing the same for San Francisco, but Rodgers has made a career out of late-game heroics.

The problem is that San Francisco is strong enough in the trenches to again dominate on the ground, get ahead early and prevent Rodgers from having a chance to engineer a final miracle drive.

Prediction: San Francisco 30-22