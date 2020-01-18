NFC Championship Game 2020: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Packers vs. 49ers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For NFL fans who love to see storied franchises in action, Sunday's NFC Championship Game will be the highlight of the weekend. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have nine Super Bowl wins and roughly 175 yards of existence between them.

For fans looking for more than a history lesson, this game will have plenty to offer as well.

Here, we'll examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, along with some intriguing prop bets for the NFC title game.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, Over/Under: SF -7.5, 46.5

Prediction: San Francisco 30-24

Aaron Jones Over 64.5 Rushing Yards

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The first prop we're going to examine—from Oddschecker—involves Packers running back Aaron Jones and an over/under of 64.5 rushing yards. At first blush, the under may seem like the smart play. The 49ers rolled 37-8 in the regular-season meeting between these two teams, and they had the league's No. 2 overall defense in the regular season.

However, there's a good chance that Jones hits the over. While the 49ers have been tremendous overall defensively, they have struggled against the run at times. They finished the regular season ranked just 17th against the run and surrendered 4.5 yards per carry.

While San Francisco's dominance of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was impressive—he had nine carries for 18 yards—the 49ers were essentially daring Kirk Cousins to beat them. They may not take the same approach with Aaron Rodgers, which could lead to a notable outing for Jones.

Aaron Rodgers over 12.5 Rushing Yards

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Another prop from Oddschecker involves Rodgers and an over/under of 12.5 rushing yards. While this is a low total, even for a quarterback, Rodgers isn't exactly known as a runner. He's going to have to be one on Sunday, though, if the Packers hope to pull off the upset.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur cannot take a conservative approach into this game and expect to win. He'll have to use a more unconventional approach than last time.

"I think you have to look at everything," LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website.

While Rodgers is known for buying time far more than he's known for picking up rushing yards, he does have the ability to attack with his legs. This is an asset that LaFleur must take advantage of in order to slow San Francisco's pass rush. Expect to see a couple of designed quarterback runs on Sunday.

It's worth noting that Rodgers rushed for 13 yards the first time these two teams met.

George Kittle Over 75.5 Receiving Yards

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

While the Packers will be looking for creative avenues of offensive attack, the 49ers should stick with what has worked all year long. This is a strong rushing attack accented by some timely passing from Jimmy Garoppolo.

When the 49ers pass, they've largely relied on tight end George Kittle to move the ball. This isn't going to change against Green Bay.

Kittle, who amassed 1,053 receiving yards during the regular season, should again be Garoppolo's No. 1 target. This makes the prop of reaching 76 receiving yards found at Oddschecker a favorable one.

While Kittle only had three catches for 18 yards against the Vikings last week, he had an impressive six-catch, 129-yard performance against Green Bay in the first meeting. He could approach those numbers in Round 2.