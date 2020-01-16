Ex-Browns WR Antonio Callaway Signs Contract with XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns wideout Antonio Callaway is leaving the NFL for the up-start XFL.

The XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers announced the acquisition of the former Florida Gator via waivers on Thursday:

Two underachieving years with the Browns ended with the former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft suspended for the final seven games of the 2019 season, as well as the first three games in the 2020 regular season, for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. The Browns eventually cut Callaway, 22, in November.

