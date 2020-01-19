NFL Draft 2020: Updated Selection Order After AFC, NFC Championships

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers clinched spots in Super Bowl LIV with Sunday's victories, but there is a small price to pay.

They will have the last two picks in April 23-25's NFL draft.

The first 30 selections are set following Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games. Here is a look at the draft order, per Tankathon:



1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. San Francisco 49ers

The NFL draft will be a coronation for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

He just completed one of the best seasons in college football history, leading the 15-0 Tigers to the national championship with wins over Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma, among others.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions while cementing his status as a college legend.

Next up is an NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, assuming they target him with the No. 1 pick.

While the Ohio native will likely return to his home state, an adjustment period looms for a quarterback who is accustomed to playing with a team that was almost always more talented than its opponent. The Bengals were an abysmal 2-14 on the season and clinched the No. 1 pick before the final week.

To be fair, Cincinnati played without injured wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) all year.

Green told reporters he would sit out at least organized team activities if the Bengals slapped him with a one-year franchise tag to keep him off the open market this offseason:

"I wouldn't sit out (the season), but you have to understand that the franchise tag means you're not committed to the long term so the offseason workouts, training camp, stuff like that would be questionable. I don't know about training camp, because I still have to get in football shape. Definitely not OTAs."

Bengals fans who watched Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase torch the Clemson defense in the national title game surely envisioned the quarterback doing the same with Green in the NFL.

They still need to secure the receiver long term, but the quarterback will be part of the team come draft day.