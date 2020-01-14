Nicklas Backstrom, Capitals Agree to 5-Year, $46M Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday they signed veteran center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, $46 million contract extension:

Backstrom, 32, is enjoying another strong season for the NHL-leading Caps with nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 39 games.

In addition to being second on the Capitals' all-time scoring list behind only Alexander Ovechkin with 908 career points, Backstrom is Washington's all-time leader in assists with 668.

