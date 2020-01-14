Nicklas Backstrom, Capitals Agree to 5-Year, $46M Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday they signed veteran center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, $46 million contract extension:

Backstrom, 32, is enjoying another strong season for the NHL-leading Caps with nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 39 games.

In addition to being second on the Capitals' all-time scoring list behind only Alexander Ovechkin with 908 career points, Backstrom is Washington's all-time leader in assists with 668.

