NFL Draft 2020: Latest Mock Draft Predictions for Top Prospects of Round 1

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NCAA wrapped up its football season on Monday night with the College Football Playoff title game.

Among those on display was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who could be the Cincinnati Bengals' choice at No. 1 overall. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence may well be the first pick in the 2021 draft, but it was Burrow whose immediate draft stock was at risk.

Burrow, who had four touchdowns in the first half alone, did nothing to hurt his chances in the upcoming draft. In fact, he set a new NCAA record for touchdown passes in a season in the second half.

LSU went on to win 42-25, and Burrow may have cemented himself as this year's No. 1 pick in the process. Here, though, we'll look past the national title game and examine some of the top potential draft pairings that don't involve players in Monday's spotlight.

Here's a look at the latest draft order and a full Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At this point, it feels unlikely that the Cincinnati Bengals will pass on Burrow at No. 1. This means that the draft essentially starts at No. 2 with the Washington Redskins—baring a trade, of course. If Washington is going best player available, Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young is the obvious choice.

Young was so dominant this past season—he finished with 21 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks—that Cincinnati will at least consider taking him over Burrow. His NFL potential is high enough that the Redskins probably won't let him slip by, even though he doesn't fill a pressing need.

Like former teammate and 2019 No. 2 pick Nick Bosa, Young has the potential to make an immediate impact off the edge. Bosa has helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC title game. If Washington doesn't trade down, Young will be the obvious choice.

"See you soon," former Buckeye and Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted earlier this month when Young declared for the draft.

19. Oakland Raiders: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While Young may be the best pass-rushing prospect in this draft class, he isn't the only one worthy of a first-round selection. This is tremendous news for a team like the Oakland Raiders, who are still in the process of revamping their pass rush.

Oakland used the fourth overall pick on Clemson edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell in last year's draft but still finished the year with a mere 32 sacks. Fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby (10 sacks) was actually more impactful than Ferrell.

Adding an edge defender like Notre Dame's Julian Okwara to a rotation of Ferrell and Crosby would help give the Raiders the sort of ferocious pass rush they haven't had since trading Khalil Mack away. Okwara is a bit on the raw side, and he was limited to just nine games this season due to injuries. However, his burst off the snap and athleticism are unteachable traits that will give him a solid foundation entering the NFL.

When Okwara was healthy in 2018, he finished the season with 12.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to play in the AFC title game, but they haven't gotten there on the strength of their running game. Kansas City struggled to find a reliable starting back, switching between Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy and finishing the regular season ranked just 23rd in rushing yards.

Kansas City still has one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, though, and they could claim sole possession of that title by drafting a running back like Georgia's D'Andre Swift.

"D'Andre Swift draws a comparison to Alvin Kamara with his stout frame, quickness and ability to beat defenses as a runner and receiver," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "He was banged up with a shoulder injury to end the season, but he was the best running back prospect in college when healthy."

Swift is the sort of dynamic runner who would make it difficult to focus solely on Kansas City's vertical passing attack. He finished the 2019 season with 1,218 rushing yards, 216 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.