Packers vs. 49ers: TV Info, Preview, Predictions and More for NFC Title Clash

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco were involved in one of the most lopsided meetings of playoff qualifiers in the regular season.

In Week 12, the 49ers rocked the Packers 37-8 in a prime-time showdown that helped the NFC West side earn one of the edges that handed it home-field advantage.

Kyle Shanahan's team defeated three of the five other playoff sides in the NFC, and it is considered the conference favorite to advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Matt LaFleur's Packers have not lost since the humiliating defeat at Levi's Stadium and four of their last five games have been decided by one possession.

That trend could help the Packers remain competitive in the NFC Championship Game, but the 49ers are also capable of opening up a double-digit gap, similar to what they did versus the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

NFC Championship Game Information

Date: Sunday, January 19

Start Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Preview

San Francisco controlled every aspect of its initial showdown with the Packers this season.

The 49ers earned 339 total yards compared to 198 from the Packers, and it held the NFC North side to 2-of-18 on third and fourth downs.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo produced 253 passing yards, which was 149 more than Aaron Rodgers racked up.

The 49ers running backs complemented their signal-caller with a pair of rushing scores compared to none from Green Bay.

But San Francisco's biggest asset in the November 25 meeting was its pass rush that totaled 10 quarterback hits and five sacks.

With one of the best front sevens in football, the NFC's No. 1 seed could control the line of scrimmage once again, which would allow the 49ers to grind down Green Bay's defense with its ground attack.

In the divisional-round win over Minnesota, the NFC West winner produced nine quarterback hits and six take downs against Kirk Cousins.

Nick Bosa was the lead enforcer with three quarterback hits, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

By getting into the backfield, the 49ers contained the Minnesota running backs to 21 yards on 10 carries.

The goal on Sunday will be to take out Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and create more pressure on Aaron Rodgers.

Jones ran for 62 yards and two scores on 21 carries in the divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Williams could be an asset in the passing game, as he has five receiving scores.

If the home side thrives with its rushing defense, it has a game plan to slow down Davante Adams, who had seven receptions for 43 yards in Week 12.

Adams thrived against the Seahawks with eight catches for 160 yards and a pair of scores, but the 49ers could utilize their tape from defending Adams and find a way to once again limit his numbers.

Prediction

San Francisco 27, Green Bay 14

As it was in Week 12, the divisional round and most of the regular season, the 49ers defense should be the difference-maker in the NFC Championship Game.

Bosa, Arik Armstead and others have proved they can get to every quarterback in the NFL, and they are familiar with the blocking schemes Green Bay may throw at them.

On Saturday, the 49ers took advantage of their defensive showing by keeping the ball out of the Vikings' hands, with a 17-minute lead in time of possession.

By keeping Rodgers and Co. off the field with an effective rushing attack, the 49ers could pull away while holding their fifth opponent under 20 points at home.

