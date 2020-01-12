NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Championship Picture, Odds and Predictions

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

NFL conference championship weekend features a pair of rematches from the regular season.

The Tennessee Titans, who won twice on the road as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, visit the Kansas City Chiefs, who they beat at Nissan Stadium in Week 10.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers, who they dominated at Levi's Stadium in Week 12.

San Francisco and Green Bay have the two most-recent Super Bowl appearances of the quartet from the 2010s. Tennessee is looking for a return to the title game for the first time since 2000, while the Chiefs are trying to end a 50-year drought.

NFL Championship Weekend Schedule

Sunday, January 19

AFC: Tennessee at Kansas City (-7.5) (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFC: Green Bay at San Francisco (-7) (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Predictions

Tennessee at Kansas City (-7.5)

Tennessee's remarkable winning run began in Week 10 with its 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

After that victory, the Titans went 4-2 to secure the No. 6 seed and upset the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back playoff road games.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's side could enter Arrowhead Stadium with an edge because of its regular-season win over the AFC West champion and its domination of the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the AFC.

The November 10 win was also the launching point for Derrick Henry's late-season success, which could once again be Tennessee's X-factor.

The running back racked up 188 rushing yards on 23 carries against the Chiefs, but even with that high volume, he could not help the Titans create separation on the scoreboard.

The Titans ended up winning the contest on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left.

In that meeting, Patrick Mahomes earned 446 passing yards, with 232 going to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

If the Kansas City quarterback plays at a similarly high level, it may be too much for Tennessee's secondary to handle.

Kelce is coming off a 134-yard, three-touchdown outing in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans.

In two of the last four games, the tight end put up his two highest receiving totals, with the other also coming at home versus the Denver Broncos.

If Kelce and Hill have the same effectiveness versus a Tennessee defense that allowed 365 passing yards in the divisional round, the Chiefs could break their extended Super Bowl drought.

Additionally, Kansas City has thrived at home of late, as its beaten its last four opponents by a combined score of 145-64.

If the scoring dominance extends into Sunday, the Chiefs should cover as a 7.5 favorite.

Green Bay at San Francisco (-7)

The 49ers produced one of their best performances of the campaign in Week 12 versus the Packers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's team outgained the Packers 339-198 and it held the NFC North winner scoreless in the first half.

In 13 fewer pass attempts, Jimmy Garoppolo recorded 149 more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers, and he was sacked on two fewer occasions.

As it was in the first meeting, San Francisco's pass rush could be the difference-maker, as it took down Rodgers five times.

In addition to controlling the Green Bay quarterback, the 49ers contained the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, both of whom were held under 50 rushing yards.

The 49ers are coming off a divisional-round performance in which they limited the Minnesota Vikings to 147 total yards and shut down the impact of Dalvin Cook in the ground game.

Meanwhile, the rushing attack of the NFC West champion is coming off a 186-yard outing Saturday, and its combination of running backs totaled 112 rushing yards in Week 12.

If Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and others produce at a similar rate, and Garoppolo completes over 60 percent of his passes, like he has 13 times this season, a seven-point win is possible.

In addition to their win over the Packers, the 49ers triumphed by seven points or more on four occasions on home soil.

If the 49ers once again shut down Green Bay, they could make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

