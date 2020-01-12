Latest Rumors on Contracts for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Texans' Deshaun Watson

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

As Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson prepare to compete in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup, they're also reportedly expected to be in competition this offseason for the largest contract in NFL history.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Mahomes is expected to reach a contract extension with the Chiefs this offseason once a new collective bargaining agreement is complete. He added Watson is then expected to use Mahomes' new deal as a baseline for his contract extension, perhaps requesting an even higher salary than the reigning MVP.

Contract terms for Mahomes' new deal are expected to smash current records. There has been speculation he could sign the NFL's first $200 million contract. Still only 24 years old and on pace for one of the finest runs for a quarterback in league history, Mahomes has nearly all the leverage as the Chiefs won't want to risk alienating their young star in negotiations.

Though Watson's resume isn't quite as good as Mahomes, he's in a similar situation in Houston. He almost single-handedly led them back in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills, throwing an S on his chest and making dazzling plays with his feet and arm. Waiting on Mahomes will also set parameters for Watson and the Texans to use as a baseline, and it'll be an interesting test to see if Houston is willing to top Mahomes' number.

It doesn't appear likely that either negotiation will be contentious. This isn't a Dak Prescott situation. Whereas Prescott entered 2019 considered a borderline top 10 quarterback before a breakout season, Mahomes and Watson are in nearly every expert's top five. Their age and performance level only make it more paramount to get a deal done that pushes deep into their respective primes.