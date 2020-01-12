NFL Draft 2020: Updated Order and Mock Draft After Saturday's Divisional Results

John Amis/Associated Press

Two more teams are turning their attention to the offseason and NFL draft following a dramatic start to the NFL playoff's divisional round.

The Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens are done for the year after suffering losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, respectively. In the Ravens' case, arguably the best team in the NFL this season is out after one playoff game. Baltimore will look to find a way to improve upon a team that led the league in offense and ranked in the top five on defense.

There's bound to be plenty of elite talent available toward the end of the first round, and the Ravens won't have to wait as long as they were expecting to in order to grab a piece of it.

Who's left on the board by the time they get to pick is the only question remaining.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

32. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Patriots Options at No. 23

The New England Patriots last picked in the 23rd spot in 2018, selecting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia before nabbing Bulldogs running back Sony Michel at No. 31 a few picks later. The Patriots may find themselves going back to the same well in 2020 with UGA quarterback Jake Fromm available for the taking.

This would certainly be awkward territory for one of the NFL's premier franchises. For one, quarterback Tom Brady is set to become a free agent a month before the draft. His current status with the team is anyone's guess, as both sides have been relatively mum on where contract negotiations stand.

Brady has been taking his time and playing it cool, while Pats owner Robert Kraft has expressed his desire to see Brady return to the Patriots or retire altogether. The latter seems highly unlikely, as Brady already noted he's looking to play next year. New England also hasn't taken a quarterback in the first round since it selected Drew Bledsoe first overall in 1993.

The earliest the Patriots have taken a quarterback in that span came when they drafted Jimmy Garoppolo 62nd overall in 2014 only to trade him to the San Francisco 49ers three years later. Garoppolo joined Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Mallett and Matt Cassel as a one-time heir apparent to Brady's throne—a spot currently occupied by Jarrett Stidham, New England's fourth-round pick last year.

It's unclear if Stidham will be able to win the starting job should Brady land on a new team, and even if he can, the Patriots will need someone stronger than third-stringer Cody Kessler to back him up. Competition is healthy. Even if that means drafting quarterbacks in back-to-back years.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Arizona Gets Flashy with Higgins

Like most great new toys, quarterback Kyler Murray needs a few accessories before he's able to show off his full range of abilities. Enter Tee Higgins, the Clemson wideout who has burned just about every cornerback who tries to cover him.

Higgins has topped 900 yards and 11 touchdowns each of his last two seasons as the Tigers made their way to back-to-back national championship games. As a focal point in Clemson's offense, he's shown he can handle the toughest assignments in the biggest moments. Luckily, in Arizona, he shouldn't have to take on that role right away.

Instead, going to the Cardinals with the No. 8 pick would give the wideout a chance to learn from a future Hall of Fame receiver in Larry Fitzgerald while providing Murray with another option outside of Christian Kirk. After all, Arizona didn't hire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach to start getting conservative with its offense.