Report: Anthony Castonzo, Colts Agree to 2-Year, $33M Contract Before 2020 FA

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Free-agent left tackle Anthony Castonzo will reportedly sign a contract extension to remain with the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Castonzo's new deal will be worth $33 million over two years.

Castonzo, who turns 32 years old on August 9, has played his entire nine-year career in Indianapolis.

The Colts took Castonzo out of Boston College with the 22nd overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft. He's played and started in 132 of a possible 144 regular-season games.

Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Castonzo allowed just two sacks and five hits in 1,076 offensive snaps over 16 games.

Graham Barfield of NFL.com also wrote that the Colts allowed a league-best 1.9 percent sack rate from Week 6 of the 2018 regular season through the end of the year after Castonzo returned from an injury.

Castonzo has never made a Pro Bowl, but he's been a successful and reliable blindside protector for Colts quarterbacks⁠—largely Andrew Luck.

The left tackle told reporters that retirement was a possibility after the 2019 season, but Castonzo will be heading back to Indianapolis for his 10th season.