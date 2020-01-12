NFL Playoffs 2020: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional Games

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Running backs could be the top fantasy stars in Sunday's NFL divisional-round games.

Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers has been a touchdown machine this season, and he could achieve more success against the Seattle Seahawks.

Carlos Hyde may not be the first running back that comes to mind in the fantasy discussion, but he could thrive for the Houston Texans versus the Kansas City Chiefs, just like he did in Week 6.

Sunday NFL Divisional-Round Schedule

Houston at Kansas City (-10) (O/U: 51) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4.5) (O/U: 46.5) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Odds via Caesars.

Top Fantasy Picks

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay

Jones comes into Sunday off his most productive stretch of the regular season.

In three of his past four games, the Green Bay running back eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark, and he found the end zone on five occasions. In his previous outings at Lambeau Field, Jones has scored six times, with three touchdowns coming against the Carolina Panthers and two others versus the Chicago Bears.

Seattle's defense conceded more than 100 rushing yards in each of its past five games, and it has allowed triple digits on the ground on its previous four road trips.

Those numbers are a positive sign for Jones, who experienced an uptick in carries during December. Jones received 48 handoffs from Aaron Rodgers in Weeks 16 and 17, and if that reliance extends into Sunday, he could rack up some of his best totals of the campaign.

He could also be a factor in the passing game, as Seattle conceded the fourth-most receiving yards to running backs in the regular season.

In December, Jones was targeted six or more times on three occurrences, and he has hauled in four or more catches in five home games.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston

Hyde may not be the first person you select in your lineup, but he could be one of the most important.

His first 100-yard performance of the campaign occurred in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium in a 31-24 Houston victory. Since then, Hyde produced two more triple-digit outings, both of which took place away from Houston.

The 29-year-old's top three yards-per-carry games also came on the road, and two of those came versus playoff qualifiers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and most receiving yards to running backs.

Hyde has not been a factor in the passing game, but he may be a weapon for Deshaun Watson to utilize on a few passing attempts to keep the home side off balance.

Additionally, the Texans running back has had a nose for the end zone on his travels, with five of his six touchdowns coming on the road. If Hyde maintains that trend, he could be a vital asset to a potential upset bid for the AFC South winner.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.