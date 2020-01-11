NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The No. 1 seeds in both NFL conferences took the field against six-seeded clubs Saturday. One favorite dominated its opponent, and the other fell short in a shocking upset.

The San Francisco 49ers didn't trail at any point their contest with the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC West champions looked refreshed, especially on defense, and hounded quarterback Kirk Cousins all day.

The 49ers stifled the Vikings, holding them to just seven first downs. San Francisco will thus host the NFC Championship Game against the winner of Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks matchup.

In the AFC, the red-hot Baltimore Ravens hit a speed bump that ejected them from the playoffs. The Tennessee Titans delivered the biggest upset of the postseason with a 28-12 victory over the Ravens, who finished with the league's best record (14-2).

Before we delve into Saturday's action, let's take a look at what's ahead for Sunday and the scenarios for the conference championship round.

Sunday's Divisional Games

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in the 2019 campaign. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will face a much tougher defense than he saw in Week 6—a unit that hasn't allowed more than 21 points since Week 10 in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs have a notable injury concern on their defensive line. Interior tackle Chris Jones (calf) is listed questionable as of Saturday. The Pro Bowl defender led the team in sacks (nine) during the regular season. Kansas City will need him to chase down Watson and stop the run.

The Texans will have a significant boost to their wide receiver corps. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Will Fuller V is expected to take the field Sunday. The oft-injured big-play pass-catcher hasn't appeared in a game since Week 16 and missed five outings during the campaign.

When healthy, Fuller can stretch the field. He logged 217- and 140-yard receiving performances this season. The fourth-year veteran will take some pressure off of fellow wideout DeAndre Hopkins. With him dressed, the Chiefs have another viable playmaker to worry about deep downfield.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 0-3 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He will attempt to reverse his fortune on the frozen tundra with a viable passing attack featuring Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. In the Wild Card Round, the latter recorded seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

We'll see two unexpected faces lead the Seahawks backfield with Chris Carson (hip) and Rashaad Penny (torn ACL) on injured reserve. Marshawn Lynch signed with the team before Week 17 and will handle more carries in Sunday's contest. He will share the workload with rookie sixth-rounder Travis Homer.

Seattle may need more from their top two ball-carriers in this contest. The pair combined for 19 rushing yards in their Wild Card Weekend win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other than nose tackle Kenny Clark's back injury, which puts him in the questionable category for this contest, the Packers have a healthy squad.

Furthermore, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a solid supporting cast in the form of a solid ground attack, featuring running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Defensively, the Packers rank ninth in scoring. Wilson could see a lot of edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, who logged a combined 25.5 sacks for the season.

The final game of the divisional round should be a thriller, with two of the top quarterbacks trying to put their respective teams in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

Conference Championship Scenarios

No. 2 Green Bay Packers or No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs or No. 4 Houston Texans

Saturday's Divisional Results

San Francisco 49ers, 27, Minnesota Vikings 10

The 49ers played their brand of football Saturday, running the ball through the Vikings' defensive front and wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage. On top of that, the offense scored 10 points off two turnovers.

San Francisco ran for 186 yards and held Minnesota to 147 total yards. The defense sacked Cousins six times and did its best to keep him inside on designed rollouts and bootlegs. The planned worked out well.

Other than a quick answer to the 49ers' first score, the Vikings offense looked out of sorts throughout the contest—mostly because of San Francisco's relentless front four:

Minnesota didn't score a touchdown after the opening quarter, which tells the story of this game. San Francisco established its dominance on a third-quarter drive that included eight consecutive runs, capped with a Tevin Coleman rushing score.

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will host the championship game Jan. 19.

Tennessee Titans 28, Baltimore Ravens 12

The Titans played with confidence in the first half. Tight end Jonnu Smith reeled in an impressive one-handed catch. Safety Kevin Byard snagged an interception, which led to a touchdown on the other end. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed a dime to wideout Kalif Raymond:

Tannehill's second touchdown pass gave the Titans a 14-0 lead.

On the other side, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed flustered early in the contest. He drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on a horse-collar takedown following his first interception. The MVP hopeful also threw some inaccurate wobbly passes to receivers who dropped some catchable balls as well.

Nonetheless, Jackson settled down and unloaded a pinpoint 38-yard pass to wideout Marquise Brown before halftime. That play set up Justin Tucker for a field goal, cutting the Titans' lead to 14-6.

In the second half, the Ravens dug a deeper hole with stalled or interrupted drives. In the third quarter, Baltimore turned over the ball on downs, and Jackson lost a fumble and threw a second interception. Meanwhile, running back Derrick Henry and Tannehill took over the game.

Henry and Tannehill had a bit of a role reversal. The running back threw a jump pass for a touchdown, and the signal-caller ran for a score to give the Titans an insurmountable 28-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Despite a late Ravens touchdown, Tennessee hung on for an impressive victory, knocking off the top seed in the AFC for a spot in the conference championship.