Ex-UNC HC Sylvia Hatchell Charged in Accident That Killed 89-Year-Old Pedestrian

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Former University of North Carolina women's basketball head coach Sylvia Hatchell was charged Friday in the death of an 89-year-old pedestrian.

According to the Associated Press, the 67-year-old Hatchell was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation. Police said she struck Betty Colby with her car in a parking lot in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday.

Colby hit her head on the pavement. She died Wednesday.

Hatchell was the head coach at UNC for 33 seasons from the 1986-87 campaign through 2018-19. She resigned last year after a program review found she made "racially insensitive" remarks and pressured players to play while injured.

During her tenure, Hatchell went 751-325. When factoring in her 11 seasons at Division II Francis Marion, Hatchell won 1,023 games, which is sixth on the all-time women's college basketball list.

Hatchell led the Tar Heels to 23 NCAA tournament appearances, including three trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1994. She also won two national titles at Francis Marion.

Prior to her resignation, Hatchell and the Tar Heels posted losing seasons in three of her final four years at the helm after reaching the NCAA tournament in 13 of the previous 14 seasons.

Hatchell is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.